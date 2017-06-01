During Redskins OTAs, Technique Is The Focus

That includes the basics – proper footwork, route-running, tackling, coverage awareness, throwing and catching. With nearly the whole team together, and with new coaches finding a rhythm with their players, it's the perfect time to work on things that often get forgotten in the coming months.

"I think this time of year is the time to get that done," head coach Jay Gruden said. " A lot of times once you hit the season and you start talking about all the coverages and fronts and blitzes you're going to play and situational work, sometimes technique gets pushed to the backburner. This is a time where we really emphasize technique. We've done that since I've been here. Adding obviously Coach [Jim] Tomsula and [Defensive Coordinator] Greg [Manusky], those two guys are technically sound guys, but this is the time to do it."

Even for the team's veterans such as Will Blackmon, OTAs are a time to rededicate oneself to mastering fundamentals and learning how position groups mesh. Blackmon admitted last season was challenging for him during his switch to safety because he was asked to move there without much preparation.

"I'm actually learning football this year," he said.

That's mostly been from new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who, as multiple players in the secondary can attest, is scrupulous in his coaching style.

"His deal is technique," Blackmon said. "Everything, from being in press to off progression as a corner, to having your run reads and run fills as a safety. Communicating, reading the quarterback, reading schemes, formations, that's football. The difference between college and the pros is situational football and that's his thing—situation and technique."