News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

During Redskins OTAs, Technique Is The Focus

Jun 01, 2017 at 06:50 AM
redskins_techniques_otas_053117_615.jpg

Through two weeks of Redskins OTAs, coaches have stressed fundamentals and technique with players as they learn the installations of the playbook.

It might be more fun to think that offseason practices are about competition and position battles, but their real purpose is much more boring, at least for the fans and those members of the media watching.

During OTAs, the focus, especially for new players still getting adjusted to their teammates and the facility, is about setting a foundation for the coming season. That requires learning the playbook and the schematics of the offense and defense. But more important, something Redskins coaches have placed special emphasis on this offseason, is technique.

That includes the basics – proper footwork, route-running, tackling, coverage awareness, throwing and catching. With nearly the whole team together, and with new coaches finding a rhythm with their players, it's the perfect time to work on things that often get forgotten in the coming months.

"I think this time of year is the time to get that done," head coach Jay Gruden said. " A lot of times once you hit the season and you start talking about all the coverages and fronts and blitzes you're going to play and situational work, sometimes technique gets pushed to the backburner. This is a time where we really emphasize technique. We've done that since I've been here. Adding obviously Coach [Jim] Tomsula and [Defensive Coordinator] Greg [Manusky], those two guys are technically sound guys, but this is the time to do it."

Even for the team's veterans such as Will Blackmon, OTAs are a time to rededicate oneself to mastering fundamentals and learning how position groups mesh. Blackmon admitted last season was challenging for him during his switch to safety because he was asked to move there without much preparation.

"I'm actually learning football this year," he said.

That's mostly been from new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who, as multiple players in the secondary can attest, is scrupulous in his coaching style.

"His deal is technique," Blackmon said. "Everything, from being in press to off progression as a corner, to having your run reads and run fills as a safety. Communicating, reading the quarterback, reading schemes, formations, that's football. The difference between college and the pros is situational football and that's his thing—situation and technique."

"He's a phenomenal technician and he's giving us keys to be successful in off coverages, learning things, learning quarterback draws, that allows you to have the confidence to want to play off coverage and make more plays off the ball," added cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

2017 OTAs: Day 5 (Defense/Special Teams)

Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their fifth day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 102
No Title
2 / 102
No Title
3 / 102
No Title
4 / 102
No Title
5 / 102
No Title
6 / 102
No Title
7 / 102
No Title
8 / 102
No Title
9 / 102
No Title
10 / 102
No Title
11 / 102
No Title
12 / 102
No Title
13 / 102
No Title
14 / 102
No Title
15 / 102
No Title
16 / 102
No Title
17 / 102
No Title
18 / 102
No Title
19 / 102
No Title
20 / 102
No Title
21 / 102
No Title
22 / 102
No Title
23 / 102
No Title
24 / 102
No Title
25 / 102
No Title
26 / 102
No Title
27 / 102
No Title
28 / 102
No Title
29 / 102
No Title
30 / 102
No Title
31 / 102
No Title
32 / 102
No Title
33 / 102
No Title
34 / 102
No Title
35 / 102
No Title
36 / 102
No Title
37 / 102
No Title
38 / 102
No Title
39 / 102
No Title
40 / 102
No Title
41 / 102
No Title
42 / 102
No Title
43 / 102
No Title
44 / 102
No Title
45 / 102
No Title
46 / 102
No Title
47 / 102
No Title
48 / 102
No Title
49 / 102
No Title
50 / 102
No Title
51 / 102
No Title
52 / 102
No Title
53 / 102
No Title
54 / 102
No Title
55 / 102
No Title
56 / 102
No Title
57 / 102
No Title
58 / 102
No Title
59 / 102
No Title
60 / 102
No Title
61 / 102
No Title
62 / 102
No Title
63 / 102
No Title
64 / 102
No Title
65 / 102
No Title
66 / 102
No Title
67 / 102
No Title
68 / 102
No Title
69 / 102
No Title
70 / 102
No Title
71 / 102
No Title
72 / 102
No Title
73 / 102
No Title
74 / 102
No Title
75 / 102
No Title
76 / 102
No Title
77 / 102
No Title
78 / 102
No Title
79 / 102
No Title
80 / 102
No Title
81 / 102
No Title
82 / 102
No Title
83 / 102
No Title
84 / 102
No Title
85 / 102
No Title
86 / 102
No Title
87 / 102
No Title
88 / 102
No Title
89 / 102
No Title
90 / 102
No Title
91 / 102
No Title
92 / 102
No Title
93 / 102
No Title
94 / 102
No Title
95 / 102
No Title
96 / 102
No Title
97 / 102
No Title
98 / 102
No Title
99 / 102
No Title
100 / 102
No Title
101 / 102
No Title
102 / 102
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That mindset has applied to defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who has already made an impression with younger players with his vocal style and attention to detail, repeatedly working players in drills until they get them correct.

With a new defensive coordinator in Greg Manusky and a variety of other coaching changes – most notably losing offensive coordinator Sean McVay – head coach Jay Gruden has also been using OTAs to get a feel with how new faces on his staff operate.

Gruden has also taken over offensive play-calling duties this season, and so the last couple of weeks have been an opportunity for him to get back into the groove of feeding calls to quarterback Trent Williams and working on a rhythm that will be efficient for both of them.

"It's just something that I need to work on more than Kirk," Gruden said. "Kirk gets the plays and executes them, it's just about me spitting them out quick enough because some of the terminology has changed over the years from when I called plays in Cincinnati and a little bit in my first year here. So it's just a matter of me getting back in the flow. It's been smooth so far. We've got a long way to go."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 6/14: There's A Bright Future For Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 14, 2021.

news

Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

Washington has options in its search for a punt returner, but they need to have to right qualifications.

news

Wake Up Washington 6/11: Reflecting On The Action From Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 11, 2021.

news

Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

Allen does not like to look too far into the future, but he can't deny there is a lot to be excited about this season.

news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 3: The Defense Puts On A Show

Washington wrapped up its minicamp with a dominant showing from the defense. Here are some observations from Thursday's practice.

news

Wake Up Washington 6/10: That's A Wrap On Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

news

Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

Humphries and Fitzpatrick had a good relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. Humphries is looking forward to building the same thing in Washington.

news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 2: Standout PBUs And Contested Catches

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.

news

Wake Up Washington 6/9: High Expectations For The Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

news

Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

Davis knows he is going to make mistakes, but he intends to learn from them and use the experience to continue his development.

news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 1: Getting Back To Normal

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.

news

Charles Leno Jr. Is Gelling With His New Teammates

Leno is on a new team for the first time in his career, and his new teammates have helped ease the transition.

Advertising