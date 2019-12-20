Dwayne Haskins Named NFL Pepsi Rookie Of The Week

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been named the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 15.
Haskins earned the weekly honor following a career performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 15. In his sixth-career start, Haskins set career highs in passing yards (261), yards per completion (9.3) and passer rating (121.3) and threw two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. He also was not sacked in the close divisional defeat.
The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins has made eight appearances (six starts) during his rookie campaign. Entering Week 16 against the New York Giants, he's thrown for 1,232 yards and five touchdowns.