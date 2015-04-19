Eddie Goldman Takes Hard Work To Next Level

His sophomore year he started over the two upperclassmen. Even so, he said he still was learning.

Aggression is in his nature, but it was not until the 11th grade when he said he started unleashing it into each snap. College is when he harnessed his intensity through the techniques he learned from his peers.

What happens before the snap is critical for Goldman.

Goldman said having a point of attack is most important at his position. This is when he turns it on and has really made his mark on NFL team's scouting reports.

"That's what I try to work hard at every day," Goldman said. "I think [the draft] was a result of my hard work and watching film, studying and stuff like that. I expected it, but at the same time, I'm humble as well about it."

