FedExField to Host Soccer Doubleheader





FedExField, home of the Washington Redskins, will host D.C. United and three high-profile European club soccer teams including Chelsea F.C. and A.C. Milan in a doubleheader extravaganza on Saturday, July 28.

Based off the successful 2011 World Football Challenge, the Redskins, D.C. United, Major League Soccer and Creative Artists Agency are finalizing details for an iconic, under-the-lights soccer experience including D.C. United, Chelsea F.C., A.C. Milan and another prominent European club.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome some of the most dynamic and talented soccer players in the world to FedExField this summer," said Redskins chief marketing officer Mitch Gershman. "We are currently in the process of finalizing event details and we should be announcing the fourth team by the end of the week. We expect to have tickets go on sale by mid-April."

The doubleheader adds to an all-star lineup of events at FedExField as part of the Redskins' commitment to provide diverse entertainment options including premier college football games, world-class performers, international matches and more.

FedExField will host a match between the U.S. Men's National Team and five-time World Cup champion Brazil on Wednesday, May 30.

Four-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney will bring his "Brothers of the Sun" tour to FedExField on Sunday, Aug. 12. Chesney will co-headline the concert with three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw.