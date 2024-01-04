Five players to watch during Washington's 2023 season finale

Why: Howell's season has taken a negative turn over the last six games. It's hard to believe that he was leading the league in passing yards about a month ago, based on how he's struggled against more quality defenses than he did in the first 10 games. At the same time, for better or worse, Howell has added some stability to the position – a luxury the team has not had since 2017. Howell's future, whether he's the quarterback of the future or something else, is murkier than it was six weeks ago, but he has at least shown that he belongs in the NFL and could be a competent starter with more development. He's on pace to be the first quarterback since Kirk Cousins to have a 4,000-yard season, which would be one of the top five most successful single seasons in franchise history.