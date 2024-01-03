Practice notes | Howell wants 'to play good football' in season finale

Giving the fans, team and league a reminder of his potential would be beneficial for Howell, because for the last six weeks, he's looked completely different from the player he was to start the season.

From Weeks 1-10, Howell was doing enough to put himself among some of the best signal-callers in the league. There were frustrating days, like when he had four interceptions in an ugly 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and his tendency to take too many sacks was a pain point in his development. Those rough spots were not enough to mask the positives that Howell showed with his arm strength, poise and ball placement.

Those traits helped Howell created moment that hinted he might be able to hold the position for longer than the 2023 season. Even in losses, like the ones the Commanders suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles, he still put them in position to win and played well against playoff caliber teams.

For the last six weeks, however, Howell and the Commanders' offense has struggled. He's thrown 10 interceptions in that span, and the offense has only scored more than 20 points once. He flushed himself out of clean pockets, tried to force inadvisable passes into tight windows and generally struggled on deep passes.

Howell insists that those performances are not indicative of who he is.