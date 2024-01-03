News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice notes | Howell wants 'to play good football' in season finale

Jan 03, 2024 at 04:11 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

01032023 Practice EF00040

Sunday's 2023 season finale pitting the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys will be a full circle moment for Sam Howell. Almost a year ago to the day, Howell was named the starting quarterback for Week 18 against the Cowboys after the Commanders were eliminated from contention in the 2022 playoffs.

The past 365 days have been eventful for Howell. He was named "QB1" for the offseason workout program and officially placed in the role through training camp; he played in 14 games before getting pulled -- twice -- in favor of Jacoby Brissett; he was supposed to be benched for Week 17 before Brissett was ruled out with hamstring tightness; and now he's been named the starter for the Commanders' final game in a disappointing 4-12 season.

"It is crazy, man," Howell said. "I thought a little bit about that. This time last year, I was getting ready to play my first game, and now I have a full year under my belt. Definitely just so blessed to be where I am and just to be a part of this time."

In his first game against the Cowboys, Howell wanted to show how far his development had come during his rookie year. At that point, it was enough to lead the Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Cowboys and create some hype for his future. Now, after an up-and-down year, he's still trying to accomplish the same thing.

"I just want to make sure I go out there and show on Sunday the type of player I really can be in this league," he said.

Giving the fans, team and league a reminder of his potential would be beneficial for Howell, because for the last six weeks, he's looked completely different from the player he was to start the season.

From Weeks 1-10, Howell was doing enough to put himself among some of the best signal-callers in the league. There were frustrating days, like when he had four interceptions in an ugly 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and his tendency to take too many sacks was a pain point in his development. Those rough spots were not enough to mask the positives that Howell showed with his arm strength, poise and ball placement.

Those traits helped Howell created moment that hinted he might be able to hold the position for longer than the 2023 season. Even in losses, like the ones the Commanders suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles, he still put them in position to win and played well against playoff caliber teams.

For the last six weeks, however, Howell and the Commanders' offense has struggled. He's thrown 10 interceptions in that span, and the offense has only scored more than 20 points once. He flushed himself out of clean pockets, tried to force inadvisable passes into tight windows and generally struggled on deep passes.

Howell insists that those performances are not indicative of who he is.

"I just think I gotta get in a rhythm," Howell said. "I thought I was in a rhythm in the first half on Sunday [against the San Francisco 49ers], and in the second half, we kind of struggled to move the ball a little bit. I just think I gotta come out there and get into a rhythm and sustain that throughout the whole game."

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 01/03

The Washington Commanders began preparing for their final game of the 2023 season on Wednesday.

01032023 Practice EF00005
1 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00052
2 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00048
3 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00043
4 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00055
5 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00051
6 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00044
7 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00053
8 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00049
9 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00047
10 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00046
11 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00042
12 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00035
13 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00034
14 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00039
15 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00045
16 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00022
17 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00040
18 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00018
19 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00029
20 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00017
21 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00031
22 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00014
23 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00006
24 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00026
25 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00012
26 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00033
27 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00036
28 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00023
29 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00019
30 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00020
31 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00028
32 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00027
33 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00008
34 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00003
35 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00001
36 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00010
37 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00002
38 / 75
01032023 Practice EF00007
39 / 75
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49217
40 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49244
41 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49250
42 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49226
43 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49242
44 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49246
45 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49249
46 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49247
47 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49243
48 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49248
49 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49245
50 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49240
51 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49235
52 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49239
53 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49241
54 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49237
55 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49232
56 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49238
57 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49236
58 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49228
59 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49234
60 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49233
61 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49231
62 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49216
63 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49229
64 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49230
65 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49227
66 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49222
67 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49224
68 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49225
69 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49221
70 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49223
71 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49218
72 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49220
73 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49219
74 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
01032024 WK18 Wednesday Practice49215
75 / 75
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Although Howell was named the starter hours before kickoff last Sunday, he did look better in the first half than he had in over a month. He was avoiding pressure, choosing to leave the pocket when appropriate, and he was getting rid of the ball quickly. He even showed off his arm strength and accuracy on passes to Terry McLaurin and **Curtis Samuel.**

That did not last, though, and he threw interceptions on back-to-back drives that the 49ers turned into touchdowns. Still, Howell showed enough to convince Ron Rivera that he could finish the year as the starter.

"I thought what Sam did and went out and did the things that we were hoping he would be able to do," Rivera said. "He did some really good things. I thought he managed a couple of the drives very well, very nicely. And again, want to see him get an opportunity to finish it out."

Washington (4-12) enters the season finale with nothing to play for, just as they did in last season's Week 18 game against Dallas. Conversely, the Cowboys have everything to play for, as a win would help them win the NFC East. The Commanders could spoil that with a win, and getting a win over one of their oldest rivals would make the end of the season more palatable.

More than anything, though, Howell just wants to wrap up the season on a positive note.

"I just want to play good football," Howell said.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 18 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 18 matchup.
news

Sam Howell to start 2023 season finale vs. Cowboys

Howell (3,793 yards) has a chance to be the first Washington quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards since Kirk Cousins in 2017. He is projected to finish the season with 4,030 yards, which would be the fifth best single season performance from a Washington quarterback in franchise history. 
news

Commanders celebrate, support Inspire Change during Week 17 

Ahead of the Commanders' New Years Eve game, SeatGeek Legends Plaza was bustling as the 2023 Shop Black Market provided a special hub for fans to learn about and buy goods from local Black-owned businesses.  
news

Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Ending the season with a classic rivalry

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season with a home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Commanders prepare to wrap up frustrating season by playing for each other

Despite what's been a tumultuous season with a 4-12 record going into their last game, there's one thing that's remained a win for this organization: the team's dedication to one another.
news

Wake Up Washington | Quarterback decisions, draft talk and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 17 loss to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders ended 2023 with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five takeaways from the 27-10 defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Tracking the status of the Commanders' first-round pick

There's still no certainty as to where the Washington Commanders will land in the draft order for 2024, but there is a strong possibility that they will be one of the first teams on the clock when things kick off in Detroit on April 25.
news

Commanders sign three players to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Commanders set to close out 2023 season vs. Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 7

The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField to close out the 2023 season on Jan. 7, the NFL officially announced on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.
Advertising