Five Takeaways: 2017 NFL Combine, Day 2

Western Michigan's Corey Davis didn't specify which of the nearly dozen teams he's going to speak with this week, but both Smith-Schuster and Ross have spoken with Washington.

The Redskins, of course, used their first-round pick last year on wide receiver Josh Doctson and have Jamison Crowder, Maurice Harris and Ryan Grant under contract for the 2017 season. But veterans Jamison Crowder and Rob Kelley are both going to hit the open market soon.

If Washington needs to replace either one or both, Smith-Schuster or Ross could become options.

Smith-Schuster was among the most productive wide receivers in college football over the last three years, collecting more than 200 receptions for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. Additionally, he had 11 games of at least 100 receiving yards.

Perhaps even more impressive was the fact he appeared in 39 games over that span while dealing with various painful injuries.

"I played through a broken hand and didn't miss a game," Smith-Schuster said. "Played through a torn thumb, didn't miss a game. And just very competitive. Willing to work. Willing to put my body out there on a line."

Ross, meanwhile, could be the fastest player in this year's crop of wide receivers. The Washington product averaged nearly 22 yards per reception as a sophomore and more than 18 yards per reception during a junior campaign in which he caught 17 touchdown passes.

"I'm going to try. I'm going to try," Ross said with a smile Friday when asked about breaking the 40-yard dash record. "I don't want to say too much, like I'm everything. But I'm definitely going to go for it.

(Stephen Czarda)

2. Ryan Switzer cites Jamison Crowder as one of many receivers proving height isn't a limiting factor.The North Carolina slot receiver entered the NFL Combine at 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, physical traits that no longer seem to be limiting immediate production in the NFL. Just look at Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Crowder, at 5-foot-8, 182 pounds, was extremely productive for Washington as a rookie, breaking Art Monk's record for receptions by a Redskins player in his first year, and took bigger steps in his second season, becoming a favorite target of quarterback Trent Williams. He's one of many smaller players that are proving size isn't a determining factor for early success.

"Yeah, Jamison's done a great job obviously, and great football player, but there's been a plethora of guys that have been successful in the league that are my size," Switzer said. "Size isn't an issue anymore in the NFL. I'm looking forward to being another one of those guys where maybe a guy next year that's coming to the Combine say, 'You look at a guy like Ryan Switzer, does that give you confidence?' So I'm just looking forward to getting out there and utilizing my abilities."

Switzer was named first team All-ACC in 2016 and proved extremely valuable, much like Crowder, as a punt returner, something he is hoping to show off to teams this weekend.

"I'm a bit of a risk taker," Switzer said if his returning. "I may field some punts that others won't, it's gotten me into a little bit of trouble sometimes, but it's also paid off for me. I think I have a little bit of spunk back there. It's enabled me to have the career punt returning that I've had."

(Jake Kring-Schreifels)