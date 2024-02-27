Five things to know about OL coach Bobby Johnson

5. He's impressed Kliff Kingsbury.

Johnson comes to Washington after spending the last two seasons with the New York Giants, who often struggled to protect their quarterbacks in that span. They ranked in the bottom 10 in sacks allowed in both seasons, including a league-leading 85 in 2023.

Fairly or unfairly, Johnson is associated with those results, but Kliff Kingsbury added him to the Commanders' staff for more than his recent body of work. When asked about why he decided to hire Johnson, Kingsbury cited Johnson's entire resume as a reason why he makes for an ideal fit.

"He has been at a lot of great places," Kingsbury said. "[He] Worked with some great of offenses there in Buffalo with Josh Allen and some of the creativity and the run game stuff they were doing and tempo and some different things that I really liked."

Johnson worked with the Bills right as they were starting to turn into the team they are today. They had one of the best rushing attacks in 2019, accumulating 128.4 yards per game behind Devin Singletary and Frank Gore. They were a top 10 running team again in 2021, which helped them rank fifth in the league with 381.9 yards per game.

The Commanders intend to use a collaborative approach with formulating their offense, and Johnson is part of the discussions to create a scheme that best highlights the players on the roster. From what Kingsbury has heard, he has plenty of insight to offer.