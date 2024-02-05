Five takeaways from Dan Quinn's introductory press conference

2. He already has some evaluations on the roster.

Quinn hasn't spoken with his new players yet, but as someone who saw the team twice each season, he's got an idea of what the roster has to offer.

There are a couple of groups that stood out to him.

"Man was I impressed with the inside of the defense, with the defensive tackles and knowing it starts up front on both sides," Quinn said.

The defensive line standing out to Quinn isn't surprising. He was a defensive lineman himself at Salisbury University, and obviously he's been a defensive coordinator for years. On that note, most of his attention over the past few years has been on how to stop the Commanders' offense, and it sounds like one of his biggest priorities was figuring out how to stop Washington's skill players.

"You have to have elite players on the edge for the matchups," Quinn said. "When they come, that's when you gotta go attack ... This receiving group really had skill, and they would test you and push you and try to find matchups."

Now, Quinn's job is going to involve finding paths for those receivers to succeed, rather than limiting them. He's still going to have ties to the defense, but Quinn feels like he's at his best when he's able to be the presence that ties the team together. That means helping out on both sides of the ball.