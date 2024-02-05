Unbiased, honest advice helped prepare Dan Quinn to be Commanders head coach

Quinn's improvements helped earn him another chance at being a head coach with the Commanders. He knows how important the team has been to the fan base for years, and to be part of a franchise that is "really pushing it and going for it in the biggest way" is what he wants as a coach.

And of course, Quinn will bring some of what he did with Dallas to the Commanders, but it's not going to be a carbon copy, either.

"Where were you strong? Where do you need to change?" Quinn asked. "And then as you go into the next, what does that look like into the next season? Not all the ideas that you try during training camp in the offseason do you carry into the season, but some of them do."

"So, how do you work those specific things over and over and over, so when you do get there, they are game-ready? I've never been one to try something new in a game that you haven't really done. I'd rather practice it, go through it, know exactly the strengths and weaknesses, then you go let it attack."

Quinn's biggest priorities for the next few weeks will be filling out the staff, evaluating the roster and getting ready for free agency in the draft. When things begin to pick back up in August, we'll get a look at how much he's learned over the past three years.