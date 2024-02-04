Five things to know about Commanders head coach Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have officially hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be their new head coach. Here are five things to know about the franchise's new leader.

1. He has roots in Division III football.

Quinn has been around football for most of his life. He grew up in Morristown, New Jersey, and played football at the local high school. He graduated in 1989, and like many young athletes, he wanted to continue his playing career. He got the chance to do that at Salisbury University, then known as Salisbury State University in Maryland, and participated in football as well as track and field.

In the four years he played for the Sea Gulls, he established himself as one of the best athletes in school history.

Quinn was known as a talented defensive lineman, both among his teammates and the conference, playing in 28 games and recording 135 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. He was a two-time captain and received the Bobby Richards Award, an honor specific to SU players who show enthusiasm and a team-first attitude.

"We're excited to have Dan so close to home," **Monica Polizzi, SU director of athletics and campus recreation, said in a story on the school’s website.** "He is an amazing example of hard work and reaching your dream. Dan has not only been an outstanding coach, but also retains close connections to SU and many of the athletic programs here. We will all be cheering for the Commanders' success!"

Quinn was just as successful on the Sea Gulls' track and field team, earning All-Mason-Dixon honors for setting a school record in the hammer throw (51.4m, 168-8) -- a record that stood for 18 years. He also represented his school in the NCAA track championships in 1994.

Quinn was inducted into the Salisbury Hall of Fame in 2005, and he and his wife, Stacy, continue to support the university with endowments for football, track and field and athletic training. In 2021, they donated $200,000 in honor of We Are SU: The Campaign for Salisbury University."