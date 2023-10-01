Five takeaways from Washington OT loss to Philadelphia

4. Terry McLaurin's non-catch.

The most significant play all day for the Commanders ended up being an incompletion.

By now, Commanders fans don't need to be told about McLaurin's non-catch that was ultimately ruled incomplete because there wasn't enough evidence to determine whether McLaurin, who stepped on Reed Blankenship's arm on a third-down catch, did enough to stay inbounds. It was a turning point in the game, because not only did it force the Commanders to punt, but it also led to the Eagles kicking a game-winning field goal.

After the game, Rivera relayed what he was told by the officials.

"The explanation I got was that they couldn't see it clear enough," Rivera said. "And because there was no definitive catch, you couldn't overrule it, according to the rules. So, they did it by the book and you have to respect that they did it by the book."

It was another example of the Commanders needing to master the minor details. The Eagles were in man coverage, which Howell said they tend to do in third down situations. Had Howell managed to see it sooner, he may have been able to get the ball to McLaurin quicker.

McLaurin also took some of the blame. He was trying to move his foot back to keep himself inbounds, but Blankenship's arm got in the way of that.