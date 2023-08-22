Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win over the Ravens

The Washington Commanders have ended the Baltimore Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak with a 29-28 victory at FedExField. Here are five takeaways from the Commanders' second preseason victory, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Howell delivers a strong first-half performance.

In what was almost certainly Sam Howell’s final performance of the preseason, the second-year quarterback showed exactly why Ron Rivera was right to name him the starting quarterback.

The word "poised" was used often to describe Howell last week, and that's exactly how he looked leading the Commanders' offense through just about every situation imaginable. He completed five of his first six passes on Washington's opening drive, getting the unit down to the Ravens' 3-yard line to kick a field goal; he went through his progressions, taking what the Ravens' defense gave him, choosing to take the smart plays over the aggressive ones; and he threw darts to receivers in tight windows, stepping up in clutch situations to keep the chains moving.

The most impressive aspect of Howell's night was that he didn't let mistakes snowball into disastrous streaks of ineptitude. The prime example: after the Ravens zoomed down the field to go up 14-10 in two plays, Howell put together a two-minute drive, highlighted by an 11-yard touchdown pass -- his second of the night -- to Dyami Brown to retake the lead seconds before halftime.