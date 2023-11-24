Five takeaways from Washington's Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders dropped their third straight game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys with a 45-10 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Offensive production came in infrequent spurts.

There were times when the Commanders looked like they could compete against the Cowboys top 10 defense, or at least that's how it looked in the first half.

The Commanders' first two drives ended in punts, but it's not as if they were unable to move the ball. They did what's led to them to some success throughout the season; they got the ball out quickly, got Sam Howell on the move to avoid pressure and used the running game at the right moments.

Washington was also helped by Curtis Samuel, who had his best statistical day as a Commander with 100 yards on nine receptions. One of his best catches -- and best throws from Howell -- came on a third-and-10 that resulted in a 30-yard gain.

When they were down 14-3 -- the Cowboys also got the ball back to start the second half -- the offense did exactly what was required of it. It methodically moved down the field on 13 plays, even overcoming a seven-yard sack in the process, and got the goal across the goal line to make the score 14-10.