Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 45-10 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.
- Washington had 23 first downs, the eighth game this season the offense has produced 20 or more first downs.
- Washington had a total time of possession of 36:54. They have held majority possession in eight games this season.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 28-of-44 passes for 300 yards and an interception. He added two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, the fourth rushing touchdown of his career.
- Howell eclipsed 3,500 passing yards. He joins Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, Cam Newton, and Marc Bulger as the only quarterbacks to achieve the milestone through 13 career games in NFL history.
- Howell has registered five career games with 300-plus passing yards, tying Norm Snead (5) for the ninth-most games in franchise history with 300 or more passing yards.
- Howell (323) passed Taylor Heinicke (321) for the fifth-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell recorded his fifth game of the season with 25 or more completions, the most in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell has had back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown for the second time in his career.
- Howell (4) ranks ninth amongst Washington quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 15 carries for 53 yards.
- Robinson Jr. has recorded 10 receptions for 15 yards or longer this season, leading the league for running backs.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel recorded nine receptions for 100 yards (11.1 avg). His nine receptions tie a single-game career-high. This was his fourth career game with 100-plus receiving yards and first since January 3, 2021.
- Samuel is the first Washington player to record 100-plus receiving yards on Thanksgiving since Jamison Crowder had 141 receiving yards on November 23, 2017.
- Samuel has exceeded 300 career receptions.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had five receptions for 52 yards (10.4 avg).
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 50 yards (12.5 avg).
- Tight End Cole Turner recorded the longest catch of his career, a 29-yard reception.
Defense
- Washington defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (11) and Daron Payne (7) rank first and second, respectively in tackles for loss against the Dallas Cowboys since 2017.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded two passes defensed and a tackle for loss, bringing his career total to 49. He passed Montez Sweat (47) for the third-most tackles for loss in franchise history.
- Payne registered his fourth career game with at least two tackles for loss and a pass defensed, which is tied for the most in NFL history for a defensive tackle.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis registered a forced fumble, the second of his career.
- Linebacker Cody Barton recorded a tackle for loss, the seventh of his career.
- Safety Percy Butler had two passes defensed, a single-game career-high.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 43 yards.
- Punter Tress Way punted three times for 119 yards, pinning all three inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (78 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|78
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|78
|100%
|Chris Paul
|78
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|78
|100%
|Sam Howell
|78
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|78
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|66
|85%
|Jahan Dotson
|66
|85%
|Logan Thomas
|50
|64%
|Curtis Samuel
|43
|55%
|Antonio Gibson
|36
|46%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|35
|45%
|John Bates
|30
|38%
|Dyami Brown
|19
|24%
|Byron Pringle
|17
|22%
|Cole Turner
|12
|15%
|Jamison Crowder
|11
|14%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|4
|5%
|Cornelius Lucas
|1
|1%
Defense (54 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|54
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|54
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|54
|100%
|Cody Barton
|54
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|54
|100%
|Daron Payne
|45
|83%
|Casey Toohill
|44
|81%
|Jonathan Allen
|44
|81%
|Jamin Davis
|41
|76%
|Quan Martin
|37
|69%
|KJ Henry
|31
|57%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|26
|48%
|Khaleke Hudson
|18
|33%
|Danny Johnson
|11
|20%
|John Ridgeway
|11
|20%
|Phidarian Mathis
|9
|17%
|Jalen Harris
|7
|13%