Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 45-10 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Washington had 23 first downs, the eighth game this season the offense has produced 20 or more first downs.
  • Washington had a total time of possession of 36:54. They have held majority possession in eight games this season.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 28-of-44 passes for 300 yards and an interception. He added two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, the fourth rushing touchdown of his career.
  • Howell eclipsed 3,500 passing yards. He joins Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, Cam Newton, and Marc Bulger as the only quarterbacks to achieve the milestone through 13 career games in NFL history.
  • Howell has registered five career games with 300-plus passing yards, tying Norm Snead (5) for the ninth-most games in franchise history with 300 or more passing yards.
  • Howell (323) passed Taylor Heinicke (321) for the fifth-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell recorded his fifth game of the season with 25 or more completions, the most in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell has had back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown for the second time in his career.
  • Howell (4) ranks ninth amongst Washington quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 15 carries for 53 yards.
  • Robinson Jr. has recorded 10 receptions for 15 yards or longer this season, leading the league for running backs.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel recorded nine receptions for 100 yards (11.1 avg). His nine receptions tie a single-game career-high. This was his fourth career game with 100-plus receiving yards and first since January 3, 2021.
  • Samuel is the first Washington player to record 100-plus receiving yards on Thanksgiving since Jamison Crowder had 141 receiving yards on November 23, 2017.
  • Samuel has exceeded 300 career receptions.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had five receptions for 52 yards (10.4 avg).
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 50 yards (12.5 avg).
  • Tight End Cole Turner recorded the longest catch of his career, a 29-yard reception.

Defense

  • Washington defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (11) and Daron Payne (7) rank first and second, respectively in tackles for loss against the Dallas Cowboys since 2017.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded two passes defensed and a tackle for loss, bringing his career total to 49. He passed Montez Sweat (47) for the third-most tackles for loss in franchise history.
  • Payne registered his fourth career game with at least two tackles for loss and a pass defensed, which is tied for the most in NFL history for a defensive tackle.
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis registered a forced fumble, the second of his career.
  • Linebacker Cody Barton recorded a tackle for loss, the seventh of his career.
  • Safety Percy Butler had two passes defensed, a single-game career-high.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 43 yards.
  • Punter Tress Way punted three times for 119 yards, pinning all three inside the 20.

Snap counts

Offense (78 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 78 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 78 100%
Chris Paul 78 100%
Sam Cosmi 78 100%
Sam Howell 78 100%
Tyler Larsen 78 100%
Terry McLaurin 66 85%
Jahan Dotson 66 85%
Logan Thomas 50 64%
Curtis Samuel 43 55%
Antonio Gibson 36 46%
Brian Robinson Jr. 35 45%
John Bates 30 38%
Dyami Brown 19 24%
Byron Pringle 17 22%
Cole Turner 12 15%
Jamison Crowder 11 14%
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 4 5%
Cornelius Lucas 1 1%

Defense (54 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Percy Butler 54 100%
Kamren Curl 54 100%
Kendall Fuller 54 100%
Cody Barton 54 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 54 100%
Daron Payne 45 83%
Casey Toohill 44 81%
Jonathan Allen 44 81%
Jamin Davis 41 76%
Quan Martin 37 69%
KJ Henry 31 57%
Andre Jones Jr. 26 48%
Khaleke Hudson 18 33%
Danny Johnson 11 20%
John Ridgeway 11 20%
Phidarian Mathis 9 17%
Jalen Harris 7 13%

