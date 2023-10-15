Five takeaways from Washington's third-straight win over Atlanta

3. The offense did enough to win.

Speaking of the Commanders' offense, the unit had a bit of a mixed performance against the eighth-ranked Falcons defense. It wasn't the cleanest day that it's had this season, but it was also a drastic improvement on how it looked against the Chicago Bears in the first half.

We'll start with the positives. Washington got off to the hot start that it's wanted for weeks, scoring on three of its first four possessions. Howell only threw the ball 23 times, but he was efficient with 14 completions and three touchdowns.

During the stretch that saw Washington go up 17-7, the offense was methodical when it needed to be, like the 12-play drive to open the game; it scored in go-ahead scenarios, such as punching it into the end zone at the Falcons' 11-yard line; and it was efficient during the seven-play drive that covered 52 yards in just over three minutes.

The second half, however, was more of a struggle. Outside of the 24-yard touchdown by Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders didn't do much to move the ball, putting up just 58 yards on 18 plays. They punted on all four of their final drives, and their inability to put together a string of first downs in the fourth quarter helped Atlanta stay in the game.