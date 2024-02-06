Five things to know about Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

4. He has a history of developing quarterbacks.

For all that Kingsbury is known for, the most impressive mark on his reputation is his ability to develop and build relationships with quarterbacks.

After impressing Kevin Sumlin as a play-caller at the University of Houston, Kingsbury was named the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, where he spent much of his time with Johnny Manziel. Aside from leading the SEC in just about every offensive category, Kingsbury helped turn Manziel into one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He broke Archie Manning's record for the most offensive yards gained in a single game, recording 557 yards against Arkansas. He later became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, and he wrapped up his college career with 93 total touchdowns and 9,989 total yards of offense.

Kingsbury earned his first job as a head coach for Texas Tech in 2012, and it was there that he started working with eventual first-round pick and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Although he was only the Red Raiders' starting quarterback for two seasons, Mahomes is one of the best players in program history, ranking third in passing yards, touchdown passes, attempts and completions. He also had 22 rushing touchdowns, which ranks second in team history, and he was responsible for 115 scores.

When Kingsbury was named the Arizona Cardinals' head coach in 2019, the team used their first-round pick on Kyler Murray. Murray threw for a career-high 3,971 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and earned Pro Bowl honors. In his first year under Kingsbury's guidance in 2019, Murray earned Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.