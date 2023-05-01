Five things to know about Jartavius Martin

4. He was the Illini defense's Swiss Army Knife.

Martin was used primarily on the outside to start his career with 745 of his defensive snaps in 2018 and 2019 coming at the perimeter of the unit. Once Illinois began to realize how valuable he can be, though, Martin's defined position became a little more fluid.

"Whatever it is they need me to do, I just go out and do it; whether it's erasing or whatever it is," Martin said. "If that's what he sees me as then that's what I'm going to go out and do."

Martin did not spend much time on the outside during his final three seasons with the Illini; that responsibility was left primarily to players like first-round pick Devon Witherspoon. Instead, Illinois used him in the slot (911 snaps), free safety (284 snaps) and near the box (223 snaps). He even got 49 snaps close to the defensive line.

When it comes to what makes him so good in the slot, Martin credited his understanding of route concepts and the poise he plays with.

"I feel like it's one of the hardest positions to play in the back end. So just being able to just understand that position and go make plays and help supporting the run."

Scouts peppered Bielema during the draft process on which position he could see Martin at in the NFL, but the head coach could not give them one answer.