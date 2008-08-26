Focusing on Children and Diabetes

American Idol" finalist and Hickory Records artist Elliott Yamin has joined a global campaign to support the care of children in developing nations.

Yamin, who has type 1 diabetes, will help promote the "Inspired by Diabetes" creative expression competition. The international contest asks people with diabetes as well as their family and friends to express how diabetes has had an impact on their lives.

The idea is to share those stories with others around the world through art, essay, poetry, photography and music.

By entering the competition, participants can have a direct impact on the lives of children with diabetes around the world.

For each entry, Eli Lilly and Company will donate funds to the International Diabetes Federation's "Life for a Child" program, which provides life-saving diabetes supplies to more than 500 children in 13 developing countries.

For every entry received in the U.S., Eli Lilly will contribute funds toward diabetes youth outreach initiatives in the U.S., through scholarships for American Diabetes Association camps.

A finalist on the fifth season of "American Idol," Yamin will serve as a judge for entries from the U.S. He'll also donate a package of concert tickets and backstage passes to the U.S. grand prize winners.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this important campaign to help children with diabetes around the world," said Yamin, 29, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 16.

"Elliott's story should inspire us all," said Darlene Cain, Chair of the Board, American Diabetes Association.

To learn more about "Inspired by Diabetes" and how to enter the creative expression competition, visit: www.inspiredbydiabetes.com.

Diabetes and the African American Community

In the United States, according to health experts, more than 20 million people are living with diabetes, the majority of whom are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Research suggests that by 2050 diabetes will affect 48.3 million people in the U.S., with the largest increase occurring in minority groups.

African Americans are disproportionately affected by diabetes, statistics show:

Approximately 3.2 million (13.3 percent) of African Americans age 20 or older have diabetes.

African Americans are 1.8 times more likely to have diabetes as non-Hispanic whites.

25 percent of African Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 have diabetes.

One in four African American women over 55 years of age has diabetes.

Many factors contribute to the development and management of the condition in the African-American community, including lack of awareness of the condition, excessive weight and lack of exercise.

Did You Know?

You can get your diabetes supplies filled under your Medicare card, the American Diabetes Association points out.

Medicare Part B will cover 80 percent of the cost of diabetes supplies (blood glucose monitors, test strips, lancing devices, lancets, control solution, and replacement batteries) for patients with diabetes once you have met your deductible.