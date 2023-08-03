News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Forbes sheds light on his 'good luck' chains 

Aug 03, 2023 at 03:58 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

07292023 Training Camp EF00058

There is a lot about Emmanuel Forbes Jr. that shines. His quickness, length, instincts and ball skills are all impressive, but no feature about the rookie cornerback glimmers quite like his chains. Literally.

"They're my good luck chains. I'm really superstitious," Forbes explained. "I've never lost them. I wear them every day. I never take them off."

Beyond just giving him an extra dose of swag on and off the field, the chains hold a lot of meaning to the Grenada, Mississippi, native. The oldest of the two was given to Forbes by a very important person who shares his name -- Emmanuel Forbes Sr.

"My dad passed it down to me and hopefully I can pass it down to my son one day," Forbes said of his gold cross chain.

That chain was given to him over a decade ago, following a moment in which a young Forbes showed up clutch in a high-pressure situation on the baseball field.

"I pitched that game," Forbes said while racking his brain for the memory. "It was a championship game, and I came in to close it. I think I went two-for-four with a double…And my dad gave me the chain afterwards."

PHOTOS | Emmanuel Forbes becomes a Commander

Take an inside look at Emmanuel Forbes draft party when the Mississippi State cornerback gets the call that he will be the next Washington Commander. (Photos by Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics)

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the process of preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
1 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the process of preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
2 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
3 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
4 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) being mic'ed up by Mississippi State Senior Director of Creative Video Spencer Rubin before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
5 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) being mic'ed up by Mississippi State Senior Director of Creative Video Spencer Rubin before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
6 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
7 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) takes a phone call after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
8 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
9 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
10 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
11 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
12 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
13 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
14 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) on the phone after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
15 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) on the phone after being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) puts on a Washington Commanders hat after being drafted 16th overall during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
16 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) puts on a Washington Commanders hat after being drafted 16th overall during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
17 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
18 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
19 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
20 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
21 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
22 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and family and guests celebrate Forbes being drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
23 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
24 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
25 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
26 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
27 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and his mother before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
28 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and his mother before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
29 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) receives the phone call from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) plays air hockey before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
30 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) plays air hockey before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
31 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and his father Emmanuel Forbes Sr. before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
32 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) and his father Emmanuel Forbes Sr. before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
33 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
34 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
35 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
36 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
37 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 NFL Draft during a visit to Grenada High School in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
38 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the process of preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
39 / 40

GRENADA, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) during the process of preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft in Grenada, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder
40 / 40

VAIDEN, MS - April 27, 2023 - Former Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (#13) before the 2023 2023 NFL Draft at Deep South Game Ranch in Vaiden, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State Athletics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From that day on, Forbes has worn the chain. Eating; showering; playing football; hanging out with Commanders fans at a daft party at National Harbor. There are only two situations in which the rookie has been caught chainless while conscious.

"I would say in college, I broke it maybe twice," he recalled. "I was lucky enough to find it. As soon as it broke, I got to looking for it on the field."

Phew. The second instance is voluntary, when he passes the chain off into very trustworthy hands.

"My jeweler makes sure I'm looking good, keeps me up to par. So, shout out to him for that," Forbes said with a smile. "I really try not to take them off, so I give them to him maybe once every two months.

His Texas-based jeweler was responsible for turning Forbes' single, everyday chain into a double. About a year ago, the jeweler sent the 22-year-old Bulldog some ideas for a second chain. Forbes' felt good about his suggestion, and with the hook of a clasp, another chain (and a second and third cross) found a home on his neck.

Both chains are the object of a sacred pregame ritual. Whenever Forbes runs out on the field, he crosses his chest and kisses them. Whether he is playing or just out in the world being a human, Forbes gains strength from the fact that the chains are a constant and always next to his heart.

"They mean a lot to me, just knowing that God always has me and is always looking out for me," he said.

Related Content

news

Commanders place David Bada on IR, sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.

news

Curtis Samuel | 'I'm just crazy in love with the game'

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Kendall Fuller | Emmanuel Forbes 'definitely improving each and every day'

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'I think there is most certainly a difference, a different vibe, a different feel'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 8 | Fuller has seen steady improvement from Forbes

Wednesday's practice was one of the most intense the Washington Commanders experienced up to this point in training camp. So, the players were rewarded with a much lighter, and shorter, practice on Thursday.

news

McLaurin explains benefits of improving his mental health

In a sit down with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on their podcast, The Pivot, the star wide receiver talked about pivotal moments in his personal life that have led to his change in mentality and an influx of personal growth, which has shined through to his on-field success.

news

Chris Paul 'grateful' to compete for starting LG spot

Paul is determined to show that he deserves to be in the thick of the conversation to be a starter on the offensive line.

news

Cole Turner | 'Every single day there's something new'

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Jonathan Allen | 'We're out here competing'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'I think it's been a good start' for Howell

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 7 | Commanders defense dominates in second day of pads

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their first seven days of training camp with another full-padded practice. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 7.

Advertising