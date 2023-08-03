Forbes sheds light on his 'good luck' chains 

From that day on, Forbes has worn the chain. Eating; showering; playing football; hanging out with Commanders fans at a daft party at National Harbor. There are only two situations in which the rookie has been caught chainless while conscious.

"I would say in college, I broke it maybe twice," he recalled. "I was lucky enough to find it. As soon as it broke, I got to looking for it on the field."

Phew. The second instance is voluntary, when he passes the chain off into very trustworthy hands.

"My jeweler makes sure I'm looking good, keeps me up to par. So, shout out to him for that," Forbes said with a smile. "I really try not to take them off, so I give them to him maybe once every two months.

His Texas-based jeweler was responsible for turning Forbes' single, everyday chain into a double. About a year ago, the jeweler sent the 22-year-old Bulldog some ideas for a second chain. Forbes' felt good about his suggestion, and with the hook of a clasp, another chain (and a second and third cross) found a home on his neck.

Both chains are the object of a sacred pregame ritual. Whenever Forbes runs out on the field, he crosses his chest and kisses them. Whether he is playing or just out in the world being a human, Forbes gains strength from the fact that the chains are a constant and always next to his heart.