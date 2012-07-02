Free 'Coaches In Classroom' Workshop





The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's Coaches in the Classroom program is hosting a free NCAA Initial Eligibility Workshop, Sunday, July 15 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Suites in Old Town Alexandria, Va.

Registration is open for area school personnel and parents of student-athletes. The workshop is an opportunity for the high school community to receive critical updates regarding the new NCAA rule changes that will impact the class of 2016 and beyond. Additional recruiting and eligibility rules will also be presented.

U.S. Naval Academy Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Senior Woman Administrator, Loretta Lamar, J.D., will lead the session.

The workshop is sponsored by Prep48 (www.prep48.com), a web-based program that allows students, parents, coaches and guidance counselors to simply and accurately track a student-athletes academic progress toward qualifying for NCAA initial-eligibility.

All attendees must be pre-registered prior to July 11 for the NCAA Initial Eligibility Workshop located at 801 North St. Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.

The workshop is part of a three day conference for secondary education professionals coordinated by The Athlife Foundation, aimed at assisting schools in the creation and implementation of academic-athletic support programming.

For information on how to register, contact info@athlife.org or visit www.athlife.org.

