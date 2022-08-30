From the booth | Focus and refocus

The team was penalized 10 times against the Ravens, one of the main reasons that the time of possession stat was marginalized on the scoreboard. In the first preseason game, it was a penalty that gave Carolina a late opportunity to survive a late rally.

In the last two weeks, the starting unit failed to convert in Kansas City territory multiple times and as described earlier it was the backups in Baltimore who got into the Ravens red zone over and over and over and over and ended up with 15 total points. But maybe the most troubling item of the summer is the fact that not a single turnover was caused.

All of these items can magically be whisked away when real games are played, real game planning happens and the players who this team will lean on are expected to be out there in critical moments. But there is a reality: losing the turnover battle, trouble converting on and stopping teams on third down and red zone inefficiency always leads to losses in close games.