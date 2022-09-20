From the booth | I'd rather circle the wagons now

The pass game: This offense has only played four halves, but in three of them, Carson Wentz has looked decisive in his reads and throws. The first half was the outlier. Pressure certainly is a huge part of that, but clearly, some of the indecisiveness, including a sack where he backed into Aidan Hutchinson, was hard to get a read on. The second half proved that this team can adjust quickly, and had the hole not been so deep, they might have pulled off an all-time comeback. I'd love to know what the coaches adjusted to at the break, because it might as well have been a completely different unit where time and accuracy were on display.

Lesson 3: This is one of the silver linings, but Wentz and the offense don't seem to be shaken by any deficit after having been tested by a rough half down 22-0 or blowing an 11-point halftime lead and needing to make plays in crunch time.

Lastly, and this may be the most important takeaway moving forward: there are going to be a ton of pointed questions this week. The staff has been critical of certain players when they feel it is warranted to do so. Motivation through the media (having been a beat reporter for 8 years previously in my career) can work both ways. The intended result is often in the best interest of the team. When that result doesn't translate to the field, there is going to be a natural reaction to ask for fingers to be pointed.

And on that enormous point, where everyone is going to have an opinion of what's wrong, it is imperative for the team to remain just that: a team. Remember, it is September. Nothing has been settled yet. In fact, we are too far away from one bad game doing the type of damage that would threaten a season.