Numbers to know from Washington's Week 2 loss to Detroit 

That sets up the final number to know in Week 2. As indicated by the Hutchinson stat, the Commanders had an incredibly difficult time making things happen in the first half and put up just 39 total passing yards. The Lions defensive effort was stifling, and the Washington offense that looked so creative and improved from a year ago to open the game against the Jaguars seldom looked dangerous against Detroit.

Wentz, who completed nine of his 17 pass attempts, struggled to get the ball out of his hands against a stifling pass rush, and that was clear by the lack of movement from the unit. The Commanders collected just two first downs, and those did not come until the second quarter.

Washington's offensive stars did not mince words when talking about the performance.

"The first half was as bad as it can get for us," Terry McLaurin said.

"We were horrible in the first half," Wentz admitted.

The offense did a near 180 when they came out of the locker room to start the second half, and Washington finished the game with respectable stats in all offensive categories. The Commanders currently have the seventh-ranked offense in terms of total yards, and Wentz is second in passing yards.

However, regardless of how good the offense looked in the third and fourth quarters, the unit is just as much to blame for the team's double-digit deficit. Fighting off sluggishness and starting off the way they played in the back half of the game will be a major priority for the Commanders looking ahead.