Game status | Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled out vs. 49ers

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Saturday.

Croskey-Merritt, who leads the team in rushing yards, is dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of practice all week. Croskey-Merritt re-injured the same groin that has nagged him in recent weeks, Quinn said.

The Commanders have other options at running back with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler on the roster. White has carried the ball 29 times for 118 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. White also adds a dimension to the passing game, as he has caught all 10 of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown.

"He can make a cut and make big plays on that," Quinn said of White.

Ekeler, who signed with the team prior to the Commanders' game against the Indianapolis Colts, was thrown into the rotation during his first game. He carried the ball four times for 29 yards in London, showing off some of the quickness and vision that enticed Washington when he first signed with the team three seasons ago.

"His explosiveness in the passing game is a big deal," Quinn said. "So, having some combination of the guys, I think that's what we'll lean on most right now."

Jeremy McNichols, who started the season on Injured Reserve, had a full week of practice and could return to the active roster this weekend. McNichols would likely be the third running back in the rotation, but the Commanders like the versatility and professionalism he brings to the position.

The team will decide whether to activate McNichols on Monday.

"He's had a very good week," Quinn said.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Charles Omenihu and Marcus Mariota were also ruled out for Monday's game. The rest of the players, including Injured Reserve players like Trey Amos and other key players on the injury report like Nick Cross, will all travel to California.