The Washington Commanders are heading out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals with a chance at getting to .500. Here are three keys to pulling off a win.
1. Contain Trey McBride.
The Cardinals' offense has struggled overall between the shuffling at quarterback and seven of their 13 players on Injured Reserve coming from that side of the ball, but McBride is the player who continues to deliver for them. He leads all tight ends in receiving yards and ranks third at the position in touchdowns. He also represents nearly a third of the Cardinals' production in the passing game and is by far their most consistent option for first downs with Michael Wilson on IR.
It will be important for the Commanders to have an answer for McBride, not just because he is the Cardinals' most viable offensive threat but also because he plays a position that has been a problem for them all season. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught five of six targets for 77 yards last Monday; Isaiah Likely had 221 yards and two touchdowns combined in his matchups with the New York Giants; George Kittle had 69 yards and a touchdown; and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had two touchdowns in Week 2.
McBride is just as capable of making an impact against the Commanders. He's caught 77% of his targets with five touchdowns on the season. The one thing working for the Commanders is that the Cardinals don't have a bevy of weapons right now for them to account for. That's not to say their other pass-catchers are below average, but they are not on the same level as players like Puka Nacua, Mike Evans or Malik Nabers.
McBride has eight games with 50 receiving yards this season. If they could manage to keep him below that mark, it would take away a significant portion of the Cardinals' firepower.
2. Start fast on offense.
For all the growth the Commanders' offense has shown since Week 1, the unit continues to struggle with fast starts. They rank 28th in first-quarter points, and the Bengals' game reflects that statistic. They punted on their first four drives and gave up a 10-0 lead before getting into the end zone at the end of the first half. Since their bye week, they have scored just six points in the first quarter of their last four games.
There should be opportunities for them to change that against the Cardinals, who rank 31st in scoring defense and have given up at least 30 points in four of their last five games. They are also 25th in first-quarter points allowed, and they're in the bottom five in rushing yards allowed per game. That could mean more opportunities for Daniels, who still leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had some impressive moments against the Bengals with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals are also near the bottom of the league in total defense, but they still have players like Budda Baker, who is in the top five on the team in tackles, sacks, interceptions and pass breakups, who could hamper them. Zaven Collins and Josh Sweat have three sacks each, and defensive end Darius Robinson is a productive run defender with five tackles for loss.
The hope is that what Daniels showed in the fourth quarter against the Bengals can be the start of a turnaround for Washington's offense. Daniels was exceptional when he needed to be, accumulating 168 passing yards in the Commanders' final three drives. It appears that his connection with rookie Antonio Williams and tight end Chig Okonkwo is improving by the week, and Stefon Diggs has continued to step up as the No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin's absence.
The Commanders did enough to beat the Bengals, but if they want to be seen as a serious contender in the NFC East race, they will need to show they can handle themselves against a unit that has struggled for most of the season.
3. Get back to forcing turnovers.
The Cardinals might be on the brink of elimination from playoff contention with a 3-8 record, but they are a plucky team with wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. Granted, their quarterback situation was in a better place, and many of their weapons weren't on IR, but they have shown they can compete with teams in the right circumstances.
The Commanders need to do all they can to prevent the Cardinals from gaining any momentum, and one way to do that is to get back to forcing turnovers. Prior to the Bengals game, it had become an expectation for the Commanders to get at least one takeaway each week. They had 14 in their previous seven games, and those takeaways played an important role in getting wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
The Cardinals have generally done a good job of taking care of the ball, with just 10 giveaways all season, but both of their options at quarterback have struggled to take care of the ball. Carson Beck had two interceptions in his lone start against the Los Angeles Rams, and Josh Johnson has more interceptions (18) than starts (12) in his career. The Cardinals have decided on a starter for Week 12, but regardless of who it is, there should be opportunities for players like Rasul Douglas, who is tied for eighth in the league with three interceptions, to take the ball away.
As for fumbles, the Cardinals have the fewest in the league, but the Commanders are tied for fourth in forcing them. Expect players like K'Lavon Chaisson and Sonny Styles to test the Cardinals in that category all day.