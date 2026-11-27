2. Start fast on offense.

For all the growth the Commanders' offense has shown since Week 1, the unit continues to struggle with fast starts. They rank 28th in first-quarter points, and the Bengals' game reflects that statistic. They punted on their first four drives and gave up a 10-0 lead before getting into the end zone at the end of the first half. Since their bye week, they have scored just six points in the first quarter of their last four games.

There should be opportunities for them to change that against the Cardinals, who rank 31st in scoring defense and have given up at least 30 points in four of their last five games. They are also 25th in first-quarter points allowed, and they're in the bottom five in rushing yards allowed per game. That could mean more opportunities for Daniels, who still leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had some impressive moments against the Bengals with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals are also near the bottom of the league in total defense, but they still have players like Budda Baker, who is in the top five on the team in tackles, sacks, interceptions and pass breakups, who could hamper them. Zaven Collins and Josh Sweat have three sacks each, and defensive end Darius Robinson is a productive run defender with five tackles for loss.

The hope is that what Daniels showed in the fourth quarter against the Bengals can be the start of a turnaround for Washington's offense. Daniels was exceptional when he needed to be, accumulating 168 passing yards in the Commanders' final three drives. It appears that his connection with rookie Antonio Williams and tight end Chig Okonkwo is improving by the week, and Stefon Diggs has continued to step up as the No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin's absence.