The Washington Commanders have ruled out cornerback Amik Robertson ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed during his Friday press conference.

"He's working his a-- off to get there," Quinn said. "He's just not there yet."

Robertson (ankle) injured himself in practice last week preparing for the Washington Commanders' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was listed as questionable that weekend and tried to be available in warmups in the hours before kickoff, but the team decided he was not healed enough to participate.

Quinn said the team is "not there yet" in terms of making any long term decisions about Robertson's availability, such as placing him on Injured Reserve.

"Like a lot of ankle injuries, he's working as hard as he can," Quinn said. "He just hasn't turned it yet. He's frustrated; we all are for him. Man, is he competing to battle for it."

The Commanders' secondary played well without Robertson against the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, holding them to just 74 combined yards and one touchdown, but Robertson has been one of the team's better defenders all season. His play style and demeanor on the field has led to him being one of the most difficult defensive backs to work against, as he ranks 12th in pass breakups. He has 10 forced incompletions, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks second among all cornerbacks.

Assuming the Commanders use a similar strategy to replace him as they did against the Bengals, Robertson's responsibilities will be divided between Mike Sainristil and Fabian Moreau. The Cardinals rank 23rd in passing offense but do have one of the league's best tight ends in Trey McBride, who leads them in receiving yards and touchdowns.