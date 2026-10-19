Gameday blog | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.
8:17 p.m.
Here we go. The Commanders are starting this one on defense. Let's play some Monday Night Football.
8:23 p.m.
Touchdown 49ers. Purdy connects with George Kittle on the nine-play drive. 7-0 San Fran. Tough start for the Commanders. They allowed two third down conversions on the drive. Still plenty of time left, but the 49ers moved down the field with ease. Washington needs to find answers.
8:30 p.m.
The Commanders are on the board, but only with three points. Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin connected for a 27-yard gain, but the offense stalled after that. Stefon Diggs could not bring in a pass from Daniels that would have kept the chains moving, forcing Drew Stevens onto the field for the 51-yard attempt.
8:41 p.m.
The 49ers just extended their lead with a one-yard run from Christian McCaffrey. Mike Evans opened things up with a 54-yard catch-and-run, and Brock Purdy got his offense inside the 5-yard line with a run on a fourth down. They did miss the extra point, but the Commanders are back to playing catchup.
8:49 p.m.
The Commanders are punting after Daniels is sacked on third down, but McLaurin is getting looked at on the sideline.
8:51 p.m.
Update: McLaurin is getting carted off the field with an air cast on his leg.
9:04 p.m.
Tough way to end the drive for Washington. Chig Okonkwo got the Commanders inside the 49ers' 25-yard line, but the unit stalled after that. They elected to stay on the field for a fourth down attempt, but Daniels threw it away with no options available. There was also a flag for an illegal shift that the 49ers declined to take.
9:11 p.m.
Fumble! The Commanders recover the ball after Chaisson punches the ball out of McCaffrey's grasp.
9:17 p.m.
Three and out for Washington. A holding call on first down set them back. Tress Way punting.
9:37 p.m.
Touchdown San Francisco. McCaffrey with his second TD. It's 20-3 49ers after the 14-play drive.
10:12 p.m.
Eddy Pineiro hits his second field goal of the night - a 33-yarder - to make the score 23-3.
10:26 p.m.
Touchdown Washington. Daniels connected with Diggs for his fourth TD of the season. Washington needed that drive and had its best of the night with an efficient 11 plays. It's 23-10 with a few ticks left in the third quarter.
10:47 p.m.
Another touchdown for Washington! Rachaad White gets in the end zone with a pass from Daniels. And after the extra point from Stevens, it's 23-17 with more than nine minutes left.
11:16 p.m.
Tough end to that drive from the Commanders, as Treylon Burks could not haul in a pass at the goal line. But thanks to a defensive effort, they're getting the ball back with one last chance to win.
11:23 p.m.
Tough way to end things for Washington. Daniels is sacked before he could get a throw off, and the 49ers win 23-17.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Levi's Stadium for their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.