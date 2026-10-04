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Commanders vs. Colts | How to watch, listen, stream

Oct 04, 2026 at 06:25 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an international matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • It is the first time that Washington has played in London since 2017 when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • It is also the fourth time in franchise history that Washington will play in an international game in back-to-back seasons.
  • Washington has an 11-21 all-time record against Indianapolis.
  • Washington is looking to win consecutive games against the Colts for the first time since 1994-1996.
  • The Commanders are 0-2-1 in international games in franchise history.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 4 will air on NFL Network. Dave Pasch will be the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner will be Jason Kelce analysts and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

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