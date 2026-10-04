Fans pack BrewDog Waterloo to support Commanders overseas

Nigel Bell believes he was born in the wrong country. He has a tattoo of a basketball coming out of his right shoulder; on his left, a United States flag.
He's a fan of all American sports, but the Washington Commanders have had a special place in his heart for over four decades. On the back of his head, there was a temporary tattoo of a No. 21 in honor of Sean Taylor. It was a temporary tattoo, but Taylor's play on the field has stuck with him for years.
"He was a player who stood out," Bell said. "And he would have gone far. It was just all about the team."
Bell won't be the only one rooting for the Commanders when they kick off against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Commanders fans have traveled in droves to the United Kingdom over the past week, and about a few thousand of them showed up at BrewDog Waterloo to show support for the "home" team.
"I like that the Americans come over here and see how big it is for us," Bell said. "There is a lot of us over here."
American football is one of the bigger factors in Bell's life. He doesn't like soccer -- and yes, he did use the American name for the sport -- because he feels like the sport is more about drinking. Plus, he doesn't get caught up in rivalries. He played wide receiver and running back in an American football youth league growing up.
Bell has been to every international game since 2014, but this weekend's matchup carries more significance for him. The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled his plans to attend a game in the United States for his 50th birthday, but he intends to be at a game in the Commanders' new stadium in 2030.
Aside from seeing his favorite team in person, part of the appeal for Bell is to see how surprised people are at how the country has embraced the sport.
"I think Americans are quite shocked," Bell said.
And there were plenty of Americans in attendance at BrewDog Waterloo to support the Burgundy & Gold. Lorell Pickett and David Coleman made the trip from Virginia and Washington, D.C., respectively, and were two of the several hundred in line waiting to get into the bar. They're both lifelong Washington fans and believe it's a "good sign" that the team is getting this kind of support.
"It just shows that it brings everybody together, man," Pickett said. "No matter where you're from, what culture or whatever, it brings everybody together."
But Americans aren't the only ones surprised at the number of fans rooting for the Commanders and the sport. Nick Succe, who made the trip from Ottawa, Canada, said the sport was not as popular in his home country. That's certainly not the case with him, though; he and his wife go to one home game and one away game each year, so this weekend's game was a way to do both. They bought the tickets on pre-sale before the game was officially announced.
Succe said the support the team has gotten has been "insane."
"There are people from everywhere, not just D.C.; all over the states," Succe said. "It's been awesome."
No matter where fans are from, Coleman said, they're all one team.
"Everybody is getting together to support the team they love."
Fans at BrewDog Waterloo got an extra treat when Managing Partner Josh Harris announced that he bought a round of drinks for everyone in the bar. The hope is that it's the start of a memorable trip overseas that ends with a Commanders win.
"I know they got Indianapolis as a favorite, but I think we're gonna shock the world," Pickett said.