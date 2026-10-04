Fans pack BrewDog Waterloo to support Commanders overseas

Nigel Bell believes he was born in the wrong country. He has a tattoo of a basketball coming out of his right shoulder; on his left, a United States flag.

He's a fan of all American sports, but the Washington Commanders have had a special place in his heart for over four decades. On the back of his head, there was a temporary tattoo of a No. 21 in honor of Sean Taylor. It was a temporary tattoo, but Taylor's play on the field has stuck with him for years.

"He was a player who stood out," Bell said. "And he would have gone far. It was just all about the team."

Bell won't be the only one rooting for the Commanders when they kick off against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Commanders fans have traveled in droves to the United Kingdom over the past week, and about a few thousand of them showed up at BrewDog Waterloo to show support for the "home" team.

"I like that the Americans come over here and see how big it is for us," Bell said. "There is a lot of us over here."

American football is one of the bigger factors in Bell's life. He doesn't like soccer -- and yes, he did use the American name for the sport -- because he feels like the sport is more about drinking. Plus, he doesn't get caught up in rivalries. He played wide receiver and running back in an American football youth league growing up.

Bell has been to every international game since 2014, but this weekend's matchup carries more significance for him. The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled his plans to attend a game in the United States for his 50th birthday, but he intends to be at a game in the Commanders' new stadium in 2030.

Aside from seeing his favorite team in person, part of the appeal for Bell is to see how surprised people are at how the country has embraced the sport.