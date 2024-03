WOW: Who is your favorite athlete?

Josh Harvey Clemons: Lebron James

WOW: What other sports did you play growing up?

JHC: I did the USA track and field ever since I was 8. I also played basketball. I also have a record with the 400 meter when I was 9 years old.

WOW: What is one word to describe you?

JHC: Humble

WOW: What is your ideal superpower?