Gil Brandt's 10 Best Players Remaining

Smith has his best season to date during Ohio State's National Championship campaign last season, hauling in 33 receptions for 931 yards (28.2 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns.

Brandt's Take:I think we saw in the first round -- when six receivers flew off the board -- that everyone is looking for fast pass-catchers, and Smith should fit the bill for someone on Day 2. He's tall (over 6-foot) and fast (under 4.4 40), and he made a lot of big plays at Ohio State, where he averaged 28 yards per catch in 2014. All you have to do is look at film of Smith in the Buckeyes' 59-0 walloping of Wisconsin -- in which he racked up 137 yards and three touchdowns on four catches -- to see what makes him special.

Eli Harold, LB, Virginia

Close to the heart of Redskins Nation, Harold excelled at the University of Virginia, as he recorded 141 tackles with 17.5 sacks and four fumbles forced.

Brandt's Take:"In my opinion, he's the best slash player -- able to play with his hand on the ground, rush the passer or drop into space -- available, and that's the type of defensive player everybody is chasing. He was very productive at Virginia, piling up 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a pick in 2014."

Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State

Named an AP and Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American in 2014 after leading Florida State's defense to an undefeated regular-season record. The Washington, D.C., native recorded 35 tackles and four sacks.

Brandt's Take: "An inside tackle with some pass-rush ability, Goldman has good quickness and athleticism for his position. He's got size and speed, and you've got to love that."

Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma

Phillip appeared in 28 games with 17 starts during a three-year career with Oklahoma's football team, recording 58 tackles with 3.5 sacks.

Brandt's Take: "The knock against Phillips is that he doesn't compete hard all the time. But then, he played one of the best games of his career -- in which he notched seven total tackles -- in a blowout loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl last year. We're talking about a guy who is taller than 6-5, weighs nearly 330 pounds and ran a 5.1 40 -- guys like that are hard to find."