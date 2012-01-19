Griffin, Luck Among Early Draft Entrants





The NFL has announced that 65 college underclassmen have been granted eligibility to enter the 2012 NFL Draft.

The list of players includes well-known prospects, including Oklahoma wide receiver Justin Blackmon, LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, USC offensive tackle Ryan Kalil and Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck is widely expected to be the top overall pick in the draft, while Blackmon, Claiborne, Griffin III and Kalil are expected to be top 10 picks.

The Redskins are thought to have needs at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, inside linebacker, safety and cornerback. That list could change depending on what happens in free agency this offseason.

Along with Griffin III and Luck, Arizona State's Brock Osweiler and Oregon's Darron Thomas are entering the NFL Draft as underclassmen.

According to the NFL, each of the 65 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule. They each submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday, April 28 at 12 noon ET.

Here is the complete list of underclassmen eligible for the NFL Draft, by position:

-- Quarterback: Robert Griffin III, Baylor; Andrew Luck, Stanford; Brock Osweiler, Arizona State; Darron Thomas, Oregon; Barrett Trotter, Auburn

-- Running Back: Alvester Alexander, Wyoming; Edwin Baker, Michigan State; Mike Ball, Nevada; Jamison Berryhill, Texas; Bryce Brown, Kansas State; Jewel Hampton, Southern Illinois; Ronnie Hillman, San Diego State; LaMichael James, Oregon; Lamar Miller, Miami; Bernard Pierce, Temple; Trent Richardson, Alabama; Darrell Scott, South Florida; David Wilson, Virginia Tech

-- Tight End: Dwayne Allen, Clemson; Orson Charles, Georgia; Tiree Eure, Minnesota

-- Wide Receiver: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State; Chris Givens, Wake Forest; Dorian Graham, Syracuse; Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech; Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina; Aldarius Johnson, Miami; Damaris Johnson, Tulsa; Eric Page, Toledo; Rueben Randle, Louisiana State; Mohamed Sanu, Rutgers; Tommy Streeter, Miami

-- Offensive Tackle: Matt Kalil, Southern California; Jonathan Martin, Stanford; Bobby Massie, Mississippi; Riley Reiff, Iowa; Brandon Washington, Miami

-- Guard: David DeCastro, Stanford; Ken Plue, Purdue

-- Center: Peter Konz, Wisconsin

-- Defensive End: Max Holloway, Boston College; Chandler Jones, Syracuse; Ronnell Lewis, Oklahoma; Whitney Mercilus, Illinois; Donte Paige-Moss, North Carolina; Nick Perry, DE, Southern California; Olivier Vernon, Miami

-- Defensive Tackle: Michael Brockers, LSU; Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State; Marcus Forston, Miami; Dontari Poe, Memphis; Jerel Worthy, Michigan State

-- Linebacker: Vontaze Burfict, Arizona State; Dont'a Hightower, Alabama; Luke Kuechly, Boston College; Terrell Manning, North Carolina State