News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Griffin, Luck Among Early Draft Entrants

Jan 19, 2012 at 07:00 AM
AP111126165880GriffinInside.jpg


The NFL has announced that 65 college underclassmen have been granted eligibility to enter the 2012 NFL Draft.

The list of players includes well-known prospects, including Oklahoma wide receiver Justin Blackmon, LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, USC offensive tackle Ryan Kalil and Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck is widely expected to be the top overall pick in the draft, while Blackmon, Claiborne, Griffin III and Kalil are expected to be top 10 picks.

The Redskins are thought to have needs at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, inside linebacker, safety and cornerback. That list could change depending on what happens in free agency this offseason.

Along with Griffin III and Luck, Arizona State's Brock Osweiler and Oregon's Darron Thomas are entering the NFL Draft as underclassmen.

According to the NFL, each of the 65 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule. They each submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday, April 28 at 12 noon ET.

Here is the complete list of underclassmen eligible for the NFL Draft, by position:

-- Quarterback: Robert Griffin III, Baylor; Andrew Luck, Stanford; Brock Osweiler, Arizona State; Darron Thomas, Oregon; Barrett Trotter, Auburn

-- Running Back: Alvester Alexander, Wyoming; Edwin Baker, Michigan State; Mike Ball, Nevada; Jamison Berryhill, Texas; Bryce Brown, Kansas State; Jewel Hampton, Southern Illinois; Ronnie Hillman, San Diego State; LaMichael James, Oregon; Lamar Miller, Miami; Bernard Pierce, Temple; Trent Richardson, Alabama; Darrell Scott, South Florida; David Wilson, Virginia Tech

-- Tight End: Dwayne Allen, Clemson; Orson Charles, Georgia; Tiree Eure, Minnesota

-- Wide Receiver: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State; Chris Givens, Wake Forest; Dorian Graham, Syracuse; Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech; Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina; Aldarius Johnson, Miami; Damaris Johnson, Tulsa; Eric Page, Toledo; Rueben Randle, Louisiana State; Mohamed Sanu, Rutgers; Tommy Streeter, Miami

-- Offensive Tackle: Matt Kalil, Southern California; Jonathan Martin, Stanford; Bobby Massie, Mississippi; Riley Reiff, Iowa; Brandon Washington, Miami

-- Guard: David DeCastro, Stanford; Ken Plue, Purdue

-- Center: Peter Konz, Wisconsin

-- Defensive End: Max Holloway, Boston College; Chandler Jones, Syracuse; Ronnell Lewis, Oklahoma; Whitney Mercilus, Illinois; Donte Paige-Moss, North Carolina; Nick Perry, DE, Southern California; Olivier Vernon, Miami

-- Defensive Tackle: Michael Brockers, LSU; Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State; Marcus Forston, Miami; Dontari Poe, Memphis; Jerel Worthy, Michigan State

-- Linebacker: Vontaze Burfict, Arizona State; Dont'a Hightower, Alabama; Luke Kuechly, Boston College; Terrell Manning, North Carolina State

-- Defensive Back: Morris Claiborne, LSU; Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina; Cliff Harris, Oregon; Jayron Hosley, Virginia Tech; Janzen Jackson, McNeese State; Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama; Josh Robinson, Central Florida; Johnny Thomas, Oklahoma State; Phillip Thomas, Syracuse

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising