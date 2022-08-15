Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.
Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener
Robinson made his NFL debut on Saturday and was one of the Commanders' stars with 41 total yards and a touchdown.
Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Numbers to know from Washington's preseason opener
The Washington Commanders dropped their first preseason game in a tight 23-21 loss against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.
Media Roundup | Brian Robinson said FedExField 'felt like home all over again'
The Washington Commanders have concluded their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Charles Leno, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson all spoke to the media. Here are some of the highlights from their scrums and press conferences.
5 takeaways from Washington's preseason opener against Carolina
The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their preseason opener, and despite two rushing touchdowns from Sam Howell, they could not hang onto the lead and suffered a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
Instant Analysis | Late Sam Howell surge not enough in 23-21 loss to Panthers
Howell scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for 143 yards in the contest, but the defense could not hold the Panthers on the final drive.
Commanders announce DNPs for preseason opener against Panthers
Eleven players will not be suiting up at FedExField today against the Panthers
Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
4 standouts from Week 3 of Commanders training camp
Week 3 of training camp is coming to a close for the Washington Commanders. Here are four standouts from this week of practice.
Competition among Commanders' WRs intensifies ahead of preseason
Ron Rivera predicts the battle among the Commanders' depth at receiver would be competitive, and so far, that has turned out to be true.