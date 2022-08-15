News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Aug 15, 2022 at 02:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

03172022 Wentz Intro PC 003
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.

Related Content

news

Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener

Robinson made his NFL debut on Saturday and was one of the Commanders' stars with 41 total yards and a touchdown.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's preseason opener

The Washington Commanders dropped their first preseason game in a tight 23-21 loss against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

news

Media Roundup | Brian Robinson said FedExField 'felt like home all over again'

The Washington Commanders have concluded their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Charles Leno, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson all spoke to the media. Here are some of the highlights from their scrums and press conferences.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's preseason opener against Carolina

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their preseason opener, and despite two rushing touchdowns from Sam Howell, they could not hang onto the lead and suffered a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

news

Instant Analysis | Late Sam Howell surge not enough in 23-21 loss to Panthers

Howell scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for 143 yards in the contest, but the defense could not hold the Panthers on the final drive.

news

Commanders announce DNPs for preseason opener against Panthers

Eleven players will not be suiting up at FedExField today against the Panthers

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

4 standouts from Week 3 of Commanders training camp

Week 3 of training camp is coming to a close for the Washington Commanders. Here are four standouts from this week of practice.

news

Competition among Commanders' WRs intensifies ahead of preseason

Ron Rivera predicts the battle among the Commanders' depth at receiver would be competitive, and so far, that has turned out to be true.

news

3 keys to Washington's preseason opener against the Panthers

Team Analyst Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby give their takes on they're looking to see during the Commanders' preseason opener at FedExField.

Advertising