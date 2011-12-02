Hand-Held Wands To Be Used At FedExField





In accordance with a new NFL policy, Redskins security teams will now start using hand-held metal-detecting wands to screen fans entering FedExField.

The increased security system will be implemented at all gates starting with the game between the Redskins and New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The same security lines that have previously existed will be utilized at all gates, but the addition of the wands may result in a slightly longer entry process. Fans are encouraged to arrive to the stadium earlier than usual to allow ample time for getting through security.

"The enhanced security system is part of the continued and comprehensive effort to ensure safety for all fans at FedExField," said Tony Wyllie, Redskins Senior Vice President. "Using metal-detecting wands is less invasive and fans won't have to unzip or remove clothes in colder weather."