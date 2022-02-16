HBCU Spotlight | Myles Wolfolk brought a physical mentality to Bowie's defense

There was, and still is a lot to like about Wolfolk, whether it's his leadership, team-first mentality or attention to detail. All of that stuck out to Sewell when Wolfolk transferred to Bowie for the 2021 season. To Sewell, Wolfolk remains a rare mix of intangibles, all of which he believes will help the young defensive back in the professional ranks.

It starts with Wolfolk's physicality. It isn't the first thing people think of when it comes to defensive backs, but it's a key piece of Wolfolk's skillset. He isn't afraid to stick his nose into plays, Sewell said, and it's a trait Wolfolk has been able to lean on over the course of his career. That much was clear by his 75 tackles in 2021, which was second on the team.

"He's going to hit you," Sewell said, "and you're going to go down a lot of times."

As a coordinator, that gave Sewell more freedom with how he structured the secondary. He moved Wolfolk around the entire backend of the defense because of his willingness to be a presence in the run game.

It was the first time Wolfolk had to show off that kind of versatility. He had played safety and spent some time in the slot at North Carolina, but it was expanded exponentially at Bowie. His instincts made that an easy transition.