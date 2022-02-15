Jon Allen, Kendall Fuller named among PFF's Top 101 players

Allen's Pro Bowl selection was the result of him justifying his contract extension. He was one of the team's captains, and he recorded a 90.9 pass-rushing grade that was the third-highest for his position. Defensive line coach Sam Mills III called Allen's pass-rush "relentless" and reliable.

Head coach Ron Rivera heaped more praise on Allen after the franchise's rebrand announcement, saying that the defensive tackle is fit for the football team and community.

"I think the thing about him…is that he's a guy that has had and is having success in his career. He earned a contract extension, he signed it and he continues to play at that top level."

With Fuller, Monson points out that the defensive back stood out on a Commanders secondary that showed room for improvement after finishing second-best in passing yards allowed in 2020. He had a career-high in pass breakups, which was tied for sixth in the league, and recorded 77 tackles -- the second-highest total of his career.