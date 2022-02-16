Rivera speaks on John Madden's lifelong impact at memorial service

After starting the year 1-3, the Panthers won four straight games. It was around that time that Rivera got a phone call from Madden.

"Ron," Madden said. "I told you to go by your instinct. I didn't want you to get carried away." That was confusing to Rivera. He thought he was going by what Madden advised him to do. "You gotta do it the right time, not all the time."

Rivera kept that in mind, and his next test came in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, who had won five straight and were coming out of a bye week. It was a tough, low-scoring affair that didn't see the Panthers take the lead until the fourth quarter, but eventually they came away with a 10-9 win.

Rivera got another call from Madden, and this one was a little different.

"Ron, that's what I'm talking about," Madden said. "Physical, downhill football. Smash mouth football at the point of attack."

That kind of praise had an effect on Rivera.

"It really made me feel like I had accomplished something," Rivera said. "I learned something, and I was getting it from him."

Madden, who had just as successful of a career in the booth as he did in his coaching career, passed away eight years later at the age of 85. The league mourned one of its most iconic figures who left an impact on countless players, fans and coaches.

The lessons he gave to Rivera, though, are a piece of his legacy that will be remembered for years to come.