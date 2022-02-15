4 things Commanders fans should know heading into the 2022 offseason

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

Now that Super Bowl LVI is in the books, the NFL 2022 offseason has officially begun.

For the Washington Commanders, it's already been a busy time since they ended the 2021 season with a win over the New York Giants. They just wrapped up an 18-month long rebrand process, shedding the Washington Football Team name and ushering in a new chapter.

But there's plenty to look forward to in the start of the new era. The new league year is only a month away, and critical questions about the roster linger. So, here's a look at four things fans need to know heading into the offseason.

1. A busy March

As mentioned above, the Commanders will need to address some needs on its roster in the third year of Ron Rivera’s tenure. And fortunately, there will be opportunities for evaluation and improvements in the near future.

That process starts with the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The quarterbacks will be the main topic of discussion among fans and analysts, as Rivera has stated that all options are on the table for addressing the position, but there will be scores of players at other positions (analysts have tabbed cornerback and linebacker) for the Commanders to see.

Not long after that, free agency will begin on March 16. While Rivera has been dedicated to building the core of his roster through the draft, the Commanders have managed to pick up some quality starters around this time of year, most notably J.D. McKissic and Logan Thomas.