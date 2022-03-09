Here are the dates to watch on the 2022 Pro Day schedule

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now complete, which means that now it's time to look forward to the next step in the process: the pro days.

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Some, like Liberty's Malik Willis and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, are looking to add onto their performance at the Combine, while others like Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Alabama's Evan Neal will show off their skillset for the first time in that setting.