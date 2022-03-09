Here are the dates to watch on the 2022 Pro Day schedule

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now complete, which means that now it's time to look forward to the next step in the process: the pro days.
Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Some, like Liberty's Malik Willis and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, are looking to add onto their performance at the Combine, while others like Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Alabama's Evan Neal will show off their skillset for the first time in that setting.
Here is a list of all the confirmed pro day dates:
March 9
- Arkansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- UAB
- Wisconsin
March 10
- Fordham
- South Alabama
March 11
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Texas
- Tulsa
March 14
- Arizona State
- Georgia Tech
- Kent State
- Western Michigan
March 15
- Auburn
- Central Michigan
- UCLA
March 16
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
March 17
- Clemson
- South Carolina State
- Stanford
March 18
- Coastal Carolina
- Michigan
- South Carolina
March 20
- Baylor
- Boise State
March 21
- Iowa
- Nevada
- Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- Toledo
March 22
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Mississippi State
- Nebraska
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
March 23
- Connecticut
- Mississippi
- Ohio State
- South Dakota State
- USC
- UTSA
- Virginia
March 24
- Brown
- Cincinnati
- Fresno State
- Memphis
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma State
- Penn State
- SMU
- Utah
March 25
- Boston College
- BYU
- Culver-Stockton
- Missouri
- Missouri Western State
- Notre Dame
- TCU
March 28
- Air Force
- Florida
- Florida A&M
- Idaho
- North Carolina
- Sam Houston State
- Washington State
March 29
- Fayetteville State
- Florida State
- Louisville
- North Carolina State
- Purdue
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
March 30
- Alabama
- Colorado State
- Florida International
- Maryland
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
March 31
- Appalachian State
- Oregon State
- Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Texas Tech
- Western Kentucky
April 4
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Montana State
April 5
- Nicholls State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Southern A&M
- USC
April 6
- LSU