Here are the dates to watch on the 2022 Pro Day schedule

Mar 09, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now complete, which means that now it's time to look forward to the next step in the process: the pro days.

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Some, like Liberty's Malik Willis and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, are looking to add onto their performance at the Combine, while others like Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Alabama's Evan Neal will show off their skillset for the first time in that setting.

Here is a list of all the confirmed pro day dates:

March 9

  • Arkansas
  • Kansas State
  • Oklahoma
  • UAB
  • Wisconsin

March 10

  • Fordham
  • South Alabama

March 11

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Texas
  • Tulsa

March 14

  • Arizona State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Kent State
  • Western Michigan

March 15

  • Auburn
  • Central Michigan
  • UCLA

March 16

  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota

March 17

  • Clemson
  • South Carolina State
  • Stanford

March 18

  • Coastal Carolina
  • Michigan
  • South Carolina

March 20

  • Baylor
  • Boise State

March 21

  • Iowa
  • Nevada
  • Northern Iowa
  • Pittsburgh
  • Toledo

March 22

  • Iowa State
  • Liberty
  • Mississippi State
  • Nebraska
  • Rutgers
  • San Diego State
  • Texas A&M
  • Virginia Tech

March 23

  • Connecticut
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio State
  • South Dakota State
  • USC
  • UTSA
  • Virginia

March 24

  • Brown
  • Cincinnati
  • Fresno State
  • Memphis
  • North Dakota
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma State
  • Penn State
  • SMU
  • Utah

March 25

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Culver-Stockton
  • Missouri
  • Missouri Western State
  • Notre Dame
  • TCU

March 28

  • Air Force
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Idaho
  • North Carolina
  • Sam Houston State
  • Washington State

March 29

  • Fayetteville State
  • Florida State
  • Louisville
  • North Carolina State
  • Purdue
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

March 30

  • Alabama
  • Colorado State
  • Florida International
  • Maryland
  • Miami
  • Tennessee
  • Wake Forest

March 31

  • Appalachian State
  • Oregon State
  • Tennessee-Chattanooga
  • Texas Tech
  • Western Kentucky

April 4

  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Montana State

April 5

  • Nicholls State
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • Southern A&M
  • USC

April 6

  • LSU

