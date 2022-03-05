2022 Combine notebook | All about the fronts

-- Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was all smiles during his media availability, but he wanted people to know that will change once he gets on the field. "Once you get on that field you can't be the nice guy. You can't be smiling. You can have fun with it, but it definitely gets serious with me." Wyatt's stats last year don't pop off the page, but he's got some impressive intangibles and was a shot putter in high school. We'll see if he can put up some impressive numbers during his workout tomorrow.