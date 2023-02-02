News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here's everything Washington's players will be doing during Pro Bowl week

Feb 01, 2023 at 09:30 PM
The NFL's best players are getting ready to participate in the new format of the Pro Bowl, and the five Washington Commanders' players in attendance are going to be busy.

In place of a more traditional all-star game, the Pro Bowl will feature a flag football game among several other events and skills competitions. Mainstays like the dodgeball game will still be featured, but the week will also include new additions like longest drives and "kick-tac-toe."

Here's a full breakdown of all the events the Washington's players will participate in this week.

Lightning Round: New this year, each conference will select 20 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Quinnen Williams (NYJ)Frank Ragnow (DET)
Mitch Morse (BUF)Budda Baker (AZ)
Joel Bitonio (CLE)Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
Pat Surtain II (DEN)Brian Burns (CAR)
Laremy Tunsil (HOU)KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
Ben Jones (TEN)Jeremy Reaves (WAS)
Jamal Agnew (JAX)Penei Sewell (DET)
Justin Hardee (NYJ)Cameron Jordan (NO)
Bradley Chubb (MIA)Terry McLaurin (WAS)
Rodger Saffold (BUF)Fred Warner (SF)
Matt Milano (BUF)Tristan Wirfs (TB)
Jeffrey Simmons (TEN)Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Wyatt Teller (CLE)Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
Derrick Henry (TEN)Quandre Diggs (SEA)
Dion Dawkins (BUF)Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Patrick Ricard (BAL)Zack Martin (DAL)
Cameron Heyward (PIT)Tyler Biadasz (DAL)
Trey Hendrickson (CIN)Danielle Hunter (MIN)
Terron Armstead (MIA)Trent Williams (SF)
Xavien Howard (MIA)Elgton Jenkins (GB)

Longest Drive presented by Bud Light: Four players from each conference will compete in a challenge to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Justin Tucker (BAL)Jonathan Allen (WAS)
Jordan Poyer (BUF)Tress Way (WAS)
C.J. Mosley (NYJ)Daron Payne (WAS)
Davante Adams (LV)T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
Matthew Judon (NE)Za'Darius Smith (MIN)

Kick Tac Toe: Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Justin Tucker (BAL)Jason Myers (SEA)
A.J. Cole (LV)Tress Way (WAS)
Morgan Cox (TEN)Andrew DePaola (MIN)

Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Quinnen Williams (NYJ)Jonathan Allen (WAS)
Trey Hendrickson (CINFrank Ragnow (DET)
Laremy Tunsil (HOU)Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
Terron Armstead (MIA)Trent Williams (SF)
Jeffrey Simmons (TEN)Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Maxx Crosby (LV)Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Rodger Saffold (BUF)Daron Payne (WAS)
Ben Jones (TEN)Zack Martin (DAL)
Mitch Morse (BUF)Elgton Jenkins (GB)
Wyatt Teller (CLE)Tyler Biadasz (DAL)

The following players are set to participate in the first-ever NFL Flag football games on Sunday:

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
QB Derek Carr (LV)QB Kirk Cousins (MIN)
QB Trevor Lawrence (JAXQB Geno Smith (SEA)
QB Tyler Huntley (BAL)QB Jared Goff (DET)
RB Nick Chubb (CLE)RB Dalvin Cook (MIN)
RB Josh Jacobs (LV)RB Saquon Barkley (NYG)
RB Derrick Henry (TEN)RB Christian McCaffrey (SF
WR Davante Adams (LV)`WR Terry McLaurin (WAS)
WR Stefon Diggs (BUF)WR Justin Jefferson (MIN)
WR Tyreek Hill (MIA)WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
WR Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)WR Amon-Ra St Brown (DET)
TE Mark Andrews (BAL)TE T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
TE Dawson Knox (BUF)TE George Kittle (SF)
FB Patrick Ricard (BAL)FB Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
OLB Matthew Judon (NE)OLB Micah Parsons (DAL)
OLB Matt Milano (BUF)OLB Danielle Hunter (MIN)
OLB Bradley Chubb (MIA)OLB Za'Darius Smith (MIN)
ILB C.J. Mosley (NYJ)ILB Demario Davis (NO)
ILB Roquan Smith (BAL)ILB Fred Warner (SF)
CB Pat Surtain II (DEN)CB Jaire Alexander (GB)
CB Sauce Gardner (NYJ)CB Jalen Ramsey (LAR)
CB Xavien Howard (MIA)CB Trevon Diggs (DAL)
CB Marlon Humphrey (BAL)CB Tariq Woolen (SEA)
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)FS Quandre Diggs (SEA)
SS Derwin James (LAC)SS Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
SS Jordan Poyer (BUF)SS Budda Baker (AZ)
RS Jamal Agnew (JAX)RS KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
ST Justin Hardee (NYJ)ST Jeremy Reaves (WAS)
C Ben Jones (TEN)C Frank Ragnow (DET)
C Mitch Morse (BUF)C Tyler Biadasz (DAL)

