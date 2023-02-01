Shrine Bowl notebook | Explaining the importance of masting pass protection

Dozens of players are wrapping up their preparations for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, and all of them are eager to put all their practice to good use when the all-star game kicks off on Thursday.

For the Washington Commanders, there are a few positions that the scouts will be looking at to improve their roster, but offensive line is among the most important priorities. Commanders.com got the chance to speak with two prospects on Tuesday: Tennessee guard Jerome Carvin and UCLA guard Atonio Mafi.

Here's a breakdown of what they had to say about their experiences this week.

-- Mafi exceled as a member of the Bruins' offensive line in 2022. He helped his offense rushed for 200 yards in three straight games, which allowed him to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 honors. But Mafi did not start his career on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to the 2020 season, he played on the defensive line and recorded 45 tackles.

That experience has been useful for Mafi, particularly when it comes to pass protection. He has personal experience in how to recognize stunts from the defensive line, and he knows the right ways to neutralize their moves and protect the quarterback.