News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Chiefs preseason game

Aug 20, 2022 at 09:09 AM
DSC09348

What time do the Commanders play?

  • Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

PHOTOS | Commanders touch down in Kansas City

The Washington Commanders have arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, for their second preseason game against the Chiefs. Check out the top photos of the players getting on the team plan. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC07236
1 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07317
2 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07250
3 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07195
4 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07271
5 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07260
6 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07393
7 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07284
8 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07406
9 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07355
10 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07446
11 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07175
12 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07484
13 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07463
14 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07498
15 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07490
16 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07298
17 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07422
18 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07551
19 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07510
20 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07640
21 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07562
22 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07618
23 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07524
24 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07672
25 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07684
26 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07624
27 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07656
28 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07677
29 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07800
30 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07837
31 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07784
32 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07862
33 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07847
34 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07705
35 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07853
36 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07896
37 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07923
38 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07907
39 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07939
40 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07957
41 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07997
42 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08671
43 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08054
44 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08086
45 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07417
46 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08662
47 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC07976
48 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08070
49 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08041
50 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08107
51 / 51
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick facts

  • The Commanders will play their second of three preseason games against the Chiefs. It is the seventh time the two teams have met in the preseason.
  • The last time the two teams played each other was Oct. 17, 2021, when the Chiefs defeated Washington, 31-10, at FedExField.
  • Saturday's game is the first time in five years the Commanders have played the Chiefs on the road. The Chiefs won the matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, 29-20
  • The Commanders' lone win against the Chiefs came in 1983, when Washington scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to take the 27-12 victory and improve to 2-1.

Related Links

Where to watch the Commanders on TV

  • The Commanders' preseason game against the Chiefs will be telecast by NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Rick "Doc" Walker. Logan Paulsen will serve as the sideline reporter.
  • The Commanders' matchup against the Chiefs will also be on NFL Network.

Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/18

The Washington Commanders officially wrapped up training camp with a Thursday practice in front of fans. Take a look at the top images from the morning. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

08182022 TC EF001
1 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF004
2 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF005
3 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF007
4 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF011
5 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF012
6 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF013
7 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF014
8 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF015
9 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF016
10 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF018
11 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF019
12 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF020
13 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF021
14 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF022
15 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF025
16 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF027
17 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF028
18 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF029
19 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF030
20 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF031
21 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF032
22 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF033
23 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF034
24 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF035
25 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF037
26 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF039
27 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF041
28 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF042
29 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF043
30 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF046
31 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF047
32 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF048
33 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF049
34 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF051
35 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF053
36 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF055
37 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF056
38 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF057
39 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF058
40 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF059
41 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF061
42 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF065
43 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF066
44 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF068
45 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF069
46 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF070
47 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF071
48 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF072
49 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF077
50 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF080
51 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF082
52 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF084
53 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF086
54 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF087
55 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF088
56 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF089
57 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF090
58 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08182022 TC EF091
59 / 59
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Where to stream the Commanders game

  • Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.
  • NFL+ provides live, out-of-market preseason games with a 7-day free trial.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason rock climbing workouts have helped Wes Schweitzer's strength, versatility

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

news

3 standouts from Week 4 of Commanders training camp

The Washington Commanders are now officially done with training camp, and soon they will be nearly done with the preseason after they play the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some of the standouts from the final week of practice.

news

3 keys for Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs

The Washington Commanders are on the road this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for their second preseason game. Team analyst Logan Paul and Staff Writer Zach Selby give their three keys for Washington on Saturday.

news

J.D. McKissic stay steady in Commanders' packed RB room

Every player sets goals for each season, and McKissic intends to continue his upward trajectory.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Media roundup | Nate Kaczor breaks down kick return duties

The Washington Commanders wrapped up training camp with head coach Ron Rivera and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor addressing the media. Here's a look at the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Scott Turner to call plays from sideline rather than booth for Commanders

Matthew Paras goes into detail about Turner's decision to call plays from the sideline to get a more direct line of communication with Carson Wentz.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Diving into Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson's possible roles on special teams

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another training camp practice, putting them one day closer to their road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some observations from Thursday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain praises strides made in secondary during camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

news

Hail Mail | Weighing Washington's options at WR

In the final edition of Hail Mail, Staff Writer Zach Selby answers questions about Washington's wide receiver depth and Scott Turner's tendencies as a play-caller.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Rivera dives deeper into Commanders' DE depth

The Commanders are continuing their search for more options at defensive end. Here are some of the observations from Wednesday's practice.

Advertising