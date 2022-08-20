How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Chiefs preseason game

What time do the Commanders play?
- Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
The Washington Commanders have arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, for their second preseason game against the Chiefs. Check out the top photos of the players getting on the team plan. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
Quick facts
- The Commanders will play their second of three preseason games against the Chiefs. It is the seventh time the two teams have met in the preseason.
- The last time the two teams played each other was Oct. 17, 2021, when the Chiefs defeated Washington, 31-10, at FedExField.
- Saturday's game is the first time in five years the Commanders have played the Chiefs on the road. The Chiefs won the matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, 29-20
- The Commanders' lone win against the Chiefs came in 1983, when Washington scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to take the 27-12 victory and improve to 2-1.
Where to watch the Commanders on TV
- The Commanders' preseason game against the Chiefs will be telecast by NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Rick "Doc" Walker. Logan Paulsen will serve as the sideline reporter.
- The Commanders' matchup against the Chiefs will also be on NFL Network.
Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
The Washington Commanders officially wrapped up training camp with a Thursday practice in front of fans. Take a look at the top images from the morning. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
Where to stream the Commanders game
- Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.
- NFL+ provides live, out-of-market preseason games with a 7-day free trial.