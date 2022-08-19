3 keys for Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs

Logan: The defense had a solid outing against Carolina, but most fans remember the struggles on third down. I agree the production on third down needs to be better. However, I am not as concerned because I think some of the third down issues are easily correctable.

On the first third down attempt by Carolina, there was an obvious miscommunication between Kam Curl and Cole Holcomb. Miscues like these are common in the preseason, and this was the only one I noticed from the starters. Both players have had great camps and generally had solid games outside of this play. However, this play highlights something the team struggled with last year. After watching every training camp practice, I think they have improved in this area and expect them to show that against Kansas City.

Another issue was a confusion about leverages in coverage. This may seem obvious, but it must be said: it's hard to play defense in the NFL. Offenses are excellent at creating concepts that challenge coverage rules within defenses. Defenders need to give themselves every advantage. When looking at the completion Danny Johnson allowed on the first drive, he overplays to the defender's outside shoulder leaving a void to the inside. Based on the safety's position, I believe Johnson should shade the player to the inside and force him closer to his help.