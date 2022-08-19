J.D. McKissic stay steady in Commanders' packed RB room

For McKissic, those needs from the team arise when it requires a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He's been one of the best running backs in the league at that role, too, as he was behind only Alvin Kamara in 2020 with 80 receptions on 110 targets, which did lead all running backs that season.

McKissic was on his way to reaching similar numbers again in 2021 -- his diving touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons was one of highlights of the year for Washington -- but his season was cut short after suffering a neck injury against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders can credit him for the win, as he scored both of their touchdowns in a 17-15 win.

Flash forward nine months later, and McKissic has looked unbothered by the injury that kept him out of Washington's final six games. He's grabbed one-handed catches, made defenders miss and been a reliable target for Carson Wentz.