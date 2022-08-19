3 standouts from Week 4 of Commanders training camp

Jahan Dotson made it clear during OTAs that his skills are legitimate. He showed all the skills that led to him being the 16th overall pick in the draft, from his precise routes to his wide catch radius. He had a mostly quiet camp, but that changed this week.

Dotson grabbed three touchdowns in practice, and each showed off his athleticism. Two of them came on back-to-back plays, and one of them was an insane catch that was lodged between his legs. The other came when he beat Danny Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.