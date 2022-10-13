News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

Oct 13, 2022 at 01:04 PM
09252022 PHI vs WAS EF088
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

What time do the Commanders play?

  • Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

PHOTOS | Washington heads for the Windy City

The Washington Commanders have left for Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field for a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup. Check out the photos of the players stepping onto the team plane.

10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0001
1 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0002
2 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0005
3 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0006
4 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0007
5 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0009
6 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0013
7 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0016
8 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0018
9 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0019
10 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0020
11 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0022
12 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0023
13 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0024
14 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0025
15 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0027
16 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0031
17 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0032
18 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0033
19 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0034
20 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0036
21 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0038
22 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0040
23 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0043
24 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0047
25 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0051
26 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0056
27 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0060
28 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0065
29 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0069
30 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0070
31 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0072
32 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10122022 Airport Arrivals EF0085
33 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick facts

  • The Bears are tied with the Detroit Lions as Washington's seventh-most common opponent.
  • Washington has a 26-25-1 advantage over the Bears in its all-time series with the club.
  • Washington has met the Bears seven times in the postseason with a 4-3 advantage.
  • Washington is 7-3 against the Bears since 2001 with a 4-1 record at Soldier Field in that span.
  • The last time Washington played the Bears was on Monday Night Football in 2019, when the Bears took a 31-15 win.
  • The last time Washington travelled to Chicago was on Christmas Eve of the 2016 season, when Washington took a convincing 41-21 lead.

Related Links

Where to watch the Commanders on TV

  • The Commanders' Week 6 game against the Bears will be telecast by Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit serving as an analyst and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the game on their apps.

Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

Commanders Social Media

TWITTER:

@Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC, @juliedonaldson_, @RealBramW, @LFletcher59

FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/Commanders

INSTAGRAM:

https://www.instagram.com/commanders/

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sweat excited to build on strong Week 5 outing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

news

Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson, William Jackson III ruled out for TNF vs. Bears

The Commanders will be without two of their top targets for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears

news

Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime matchup in Chi Town

The Washington Commanders will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

news

Practice report | Going back to Chicago 'still brings back a nice, big smile' for Ron Rivera

Rivera had a nine-year career with the Bears and played a key role in the team's 1985 Super Bowl run.

news

Brian Robinson relives emotions of making NFL debut

Though the game did not end the way the Commanders hoped, Sunday was an unforgettable experience for Robinson.

news

Rivera reflects on battle with cancer, being an advocate for proton therapy

Two years after receiving his diagnosis, Rivera has become a staunch supporter of proton therapy and providing assistance to those who cannot afford treatment.

news

'Pull as we climb': Mentorship making the difference for Latino members of Commanders football staff

Many of the Latino staff members in football operations share the experience of looking up to a Latino individual (or individuals) working in Ashburn, Virginia, modeling or directly learning from them and then turning to help others in the next generation. The result has been a mini movement that may have started with Rivera but certainly has not ended with him.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson staying patient while dealing with hamstring injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

news

Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.

news

Dyami Brown calls 2 TD performance vs. Titans 'a blessing'

Brown, a former third-round pick in 2021, led the team with 105 receiving yards and scored both of the Commanders' touchdowns in Week 5.

Advertising