How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

What time do the Commanders play?
- Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
- When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)
The Washington Commanders have left for Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field for a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup. Check out the photos of the players stepping onto the team plane.
Quick facts
- The Bears are tied with the Detroit Lions as Washington's seventh-most common opponent.
- Washington has a 26-25-1 advantage over the Bears in its all-time series with the club.
- Washington has met the Bears seven times in the postseason with a 4-3 advantage.
- Washington is 7-3 against the Bears since 2001 with a 4-1 record at Soldier Field in that span.
- The last time Washington played the Bears was on Monday Night Football in 2019, when the Bears took a 31-15 win.
- The last time Washington travelled to Chicago was on Christmas Eve of the 2016 season, when Washington took a convincing 41-21 lead.
Where to watch the Commanders on TV
- The Commanders' Week 6 game against the Bears will be telecast by Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit serving as an analyst and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the game on their apps.
Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
Commanders Social Media
TWITTER:
FACEBOOK:
INSTAGRAM: