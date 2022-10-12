Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson, William Jackson III ruled out for TNF vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders have ruled out tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) for Thursday Night's game against the Chicago Bears, leaving the team without two of their top targets for the primetime matchup.

Dotson, who was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league prior to his injury, did not participate in the team's walkthroughs throughout the week. The injury is unfamiliar territory for the rookie, who had not dealt with a hamstring issue prior to the Commanders' Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dotson was in good spirits on Monday during his locker room scrum with the media, but he also wants to be patient in his recovery.

"I wanna make sure that when I come back, I'm 100% and there's no lingering injuries after the fact and making sure when I come back, I'm ready to play for the rest of the season," Dotson said.

The decision to rule Dotson out could provide another opportunity for Dyami Brown, who is questionable with a groin injury. Brown scored both of the team's touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and racked up 105 yards. Carson Wentz said it was "awesome" to see Brown play well, and Rivera was pleased to see the former third-round draft pick have an impact.

Brown called the day "a blessing," and Wentz added that he looked forward to getting the ball to the wideout again.

"We've seen him do that all of OTAs, training camp," Wentz said. "If there's anyone on this team, he's been doing that and hats off to him for stepping up."

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report ahead of the Titans game and was ruled out last Sunday before kickoff. He had a "limited" designation on Monday but was downgraded to a nonparticipant for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Losing Thomas takes away a reliable target for Wentz, but the Commanders have three tight ends that can take his place. John Bates served as the No. 1 option at the position against the Titans and had three receptions for 39 yards. Armani Rogers is a sold blocker and should be useful against a Chicago defense that gives up 170 yards per game on the ground.

Fifth-round pick Cole Turner made his NFL debut last week and has yet to make a catch, but his size and background as a receiver give him the tools to possibly be an impact player in the red zone.

In other injury news, Sam Cosmi will be out again with a finger injury with Cornelius Lucas taking his place. William Jackson III (back) will also be out after being a full participant on Monday, limited on Tuesday and a nonparticipant on Wednesday. Jonathan Williams (knee) and Percy Butler (quad) will also be out.