News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson, William Jackson III ruled out for TNF vs. Bears

Oct 12, 2022 at 02:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

09092022 Week 1 Friday Practice KC8127
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

The Washington Commanders have ruled out tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) for Thursday Night's game against the Chicago Bears, leaving the team without two of their top targets for the primetime matchup.

Dotson, who was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league prior to his injury, did not participate in the team's walkthroughs throughout the week. The injury is unfamiliar territory for the rookie, who had not dealt with a hamstring issue prior to the Commanders' Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dotson was in good spirits on Monday during his locker room scrum with the media, but he also wants to be patient in his recovery.

"I wanna make sure that when I come back, I'm 100% and there's no lingering injuries after the fact and making sure when I come back, I'm ready to play for the rest of the season," Dotson said.

The decision to rule Dotson out could provide another opportunity for Dyami Brown, who is questionable with a groin injury. Brown scored both of the team's touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and racked up 105 yards. Carson Wentz said it was "awesome" to see Brown play well, and Rivera was pleased to see the former third-round draft pick have an impact.

Brown called the day "a blessing," and Wentz added that he looked forward to getting the ball to the wideout again.

"We've seen him do that all of OTAs, training camp," Wentz said. "If there's anyone on this team, he's been doing that and hats off to him for stepping up."

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report ahead of the Titans game and was ruled out last Sunday before kickoff. He had a "limited" designation on Monday but was downgraded to a nonparticipant for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Losing Thomas takes away a reliable target for Wentz, but the Commanders have three tight ends that can take his place. John Bates served as the No. 1 option at the position against the Titans and had three receptions for 39 yards. Armani Rogers is a sold blocker and should be useful against a Chicago defense that gives up 170 yards per game on the ground.

Fifth-round pick Cole Turner made his NFL debut last week and has yet to make a catch, but his size and background as a receiver give him the tools to possibly be an impact player in the red zone.

In other injury news, Sam Cosmi will be out again with a finger injury with Cornelius Lucas taking his place. William Jackson III (back) will also be out after being a full participant on Monday, limited on Tuesday and a nonparticipant on Wednesday. Jonathan Williams (knee) and Percy Butler (quad) will also be out.

Wentz was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder. He was a limited participant on Monday and Tuesday but will be active on Thursday. Linebacker David Mayo and cornerback Christian Holmes (both hamstring) will be active as well.

Related Content

news

Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime matchup in Chi Town

The Washington Commanders will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

news

Practice report | Going back to Chicago 'still brings back a nice, big smile' for Ron Rivera

Rivera had a nine-year career with the Bears and played a key role in the team's 1985 Super Bowl run.

news

Brian Robinson relives emotions of making NFL debut

Though the game did not end the way the Commanders hoped, Sunday was an unforgettable experience for Robinson.

news

Rivera reflects on battle with cancer, being an advocate for proton therapy

Two years after receiving his diagnosis, Rivera has become a staunch supporter of proton therapy and providing assistance to those who cannot afford treatment.

news

'Pull as we climb': Mentorship making the difference for Latino members of Commanders football staff

Many of the Latino staff members in football operations share the experience of looking up to a Latino individual (or individuals) working in Ashburn, Virginia, modeling or directly learning from them and then turning to help others in the next generation. The result has been a mini movement that may have started with Rivera but certainly has not ended with him.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson staying patient while dealing with hamstring injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

news

Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.

news

Dyami Brown calls 2 TD performance vs. Titans 'a blessing'

Brown, a former third-round pick in 2021, led the team with 105 receiving yards and scored both of the Commanders' touchdowns in Week 5.

news

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim enjoys 'dream' Week 5 weekend

Ahead of Washington's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, Oppenheim made the cross-country trip for a special experience with the Commanders.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 5 loss

For the fourth time in as many weeks, the Washington Commanders watched the clock die down with the scoreboard not in their favor. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' fourth-straight loss.

Advertising