Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime matchup in Chi Town

Oct 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

  • Al Michaels (Play-by-play)
  • Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
  • Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will head to Chicago in Week 6 for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bears. It is the first of two primetime matchups for the Commanders this season.
  • Washington is 1-0 against the Bears all-time on Thursday Night Football and defeated them at FedExField in Week 14 of the 2007 season.
  • Washington is 21-16 against the Bears all-time, including a 9-8 record against the club in Chicago.
  • Washington is 5-6 all-time on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders last played Thursday Night in Week 2 of the 2021 season at home against the New York Giants and defeated the club, 30-29.
  • Washington will be on the road on Thursday Night Football for the first time since traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Chicago:

  • Head coach Matt Eberflus (1st in Chicago)
  • Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Alan Williams (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower (1st)

PHOTOS | Week 6 Practice 10/11

The Washington Commanders have begun their short week of practice to prepare for the Thursday Night matchup against the Chicago Bears. Check out the top photos from Tuesday afternoon. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,390)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (179)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (326)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (47)
  • Sacks -- LB Jamin Davis (3)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)

Chicago:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Justin Fields (679)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Justin Fields (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Khalil Herbert (328)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Khalil Herbert (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Darnell Mooney (173)
  • Receiving TDs -- WRs Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Roquan Smith (54)
  • Sacks -- LB Trevis Gipson and DT Justin Jones (2)
  • Interceptions -- S Eddie Jackson (3)

PHOTOS | Brian Robinson takes another step in remarkable comeback journey

Six weeks after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg in August, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was back on the field and made his regular season debut against the Tennessee Titans. Take a look back at his journey returning to the team.

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 19th (341.6 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 26th (18.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 10th (252.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 30th (20)
  • Rushing offense -- 28th (89.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 20th (38.2%)
  • Total defense -- 17th (345.6 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 25th (25,6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 19th (235.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 7th (14)
  • Rushing defense -- 14th (110.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 5th (30.4%)
  • Time of possession -- 4th (31:40)
  • Turnover differential -- 31st (-7)

Chicago:

  • Total offense --31st (274.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 27th (17.2 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 32nd (116.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 28th (18)
  • Rushing offense -- 5th (157.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 28th (35.0%)
  • Total defense -- 22nd (367.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 15th (21.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 9th (197.2 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-25th (8)
  • Rushing defense -- 31st (170.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (50.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 31st (26:31)
  • Turnover differential -- T-17th (0)

